Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will facilitate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
The Artist Dor Guez Examines the Layered Histories of Jerusalem at the Princeton University Art Museum
Colony 2021, Three-channel video installation, by Dor Guez. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Jaffa-based artist Dor Guez’s penetrating transformations of early twentieth-century photographs of Jerusalem will be the subject of a thought-provoking exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum’s galleries at Art@Bainbridge. The exhibition, titled Colony / Dor Guez, opens December 10, 2022, and will be on view through February 12, 2023.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
Up Close: How to rid NYC of crime; what's next in Washington after the midterm elections
Up Close: Bill Ritter discusses the fear of crime in NYC with the NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. We also hear from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what she thinks could be next in Washington.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: People Are Fighting Back Against the Government’s Use of Drones to Spy on Americans
Americans have long been concerned about government surveillance, and rightly so. Being watched by the government is incredibly disconcerting, especially when government agents are probing into your private life. The rise of drone technology has not helped on this front. Whereas before a government would need a plane or helicopter...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0