Mahwah, NJ

New Jersey Stage

The Artist Dor Guez Examines the Layered Histories of Jerusalem at the Princeton University Art Museum

Colony 2021, Three-channel video installation, by Dor Guez. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Jaffa-based artist Dor Guez’s penetrating transformations of early twentieth-century photographs of Jerusalem will be the subject of a thought-provoking exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum’s galleries at Art@Bainbridge. The exhibition, titled Colony / Dor Guez, opens December 10, 2022, and will be on view through February 12, 2023.
PRINCETON, NJ
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit

(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
MAHWAH, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

