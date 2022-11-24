Read full article on original website
Related
For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Guitar World Magazine
Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form
Blues has always been a part of Larkin Poe’s roots rock ’n’ roll approach, but for new release Blood Harmony the blues element is unmissable. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s the result of careful planning by the two sisters and multi-instrumentalists who lead the...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Mercer County Community College Jazz Band Hits Mercer-Area Hot Spots to Spread Jazzy Sounds of the Season
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit and come out to see the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Jazz Band perform the sounds of the season. Admission is free!. Directed by Scott Hornick, the MCCC Jazz Band -- composed of thirteen MCCC students, faculty and special guests -- will present varied and exciting shows throughout the holiday season. This year's repertoire includes works by Wayne Shorter, Erroll Garner, George and Ira Gershwin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stevie Wonder, Kurt Weill, Ringo Sheena and others. All selections feature standout improvisations by Mercer County Community College jazz students.
Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’
Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
New York Post
Lindsey Stirling is on a Christmas tour. Tickets are still available.
You may think you’ve seen every kind of Christmas show there is. Well, unless you’ve been to a Lindsey Stirling concert, you’d be wrong. Stirling takes your standard Christmas show and turns it on its head with her energetic violin arrangements, lively dance numbers and stunning costume changes.
dctheaterarts.org
Signature announces ‘So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim’
Signature Theatre announces So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim, a season-long tribute to Signature’s signature, Stephen Sondheim, which highlights the organization’s long-time relationship with the legendary composer. “As the American theater that has produced and championed more of Sondheim’s work than any other, Signature Theatre is proud...
The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
The Warhol Museum has Discovered and Digitized Rare Master Tracks of the Velvet Underground’s Seminal Debut Album
Mark your calendars with a new holiday: the musings of the Velvet Underground—in all their raw glory—will soon be available for listening. The Andy Warhol Museum has discovered and digitized rare master tapes from the band’s epoch-defining 1967 debut album, “The Velvet Underground & Nico,” from Verve Records. The monophonic reel-to-reel ¼” tapes contain alternative versions and mixes of the nine initial songs that formed the foundation of the 1967 release. “You’re hearing the album as the band originally intended,” Matt Gray, manager of archives at the Warhol said in a statement. “The track listing alone is a retelling of the album. The...
Slipped Disc
Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift
George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).
theaterpizzazz.com
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Triumphs Returning to Off-Broadway
The highly-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has returned to Off-Broadway with a limited engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will run through January 1, 2023. The stage is set very simply with long parchment scrolls hanging from the rafters, the center one with the word Torah prominently displayed in Hebrew. The main props used throughout the show are chairs and tables used in a variety of ways. A grand set of Anatekva is not needed in this staging of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; the magnificent acting, dancing, and music more than carries the show.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0