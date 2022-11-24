ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
otakuusamagazine.com

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Shares New Fall Visual

The seasonal visuals continue for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime, based on the novels by Saekisan. A January 2023 release window was revealed last month, and now we have a warm and pleasant fall visual to tide us over in the meantime. Check out the delightful piece...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! Drops New Key Art, Cast Announcements

Earlier this year, we learned an anime series based on Subaruichi’s The Legendary Hero is Dead! manga was on the way in spring 2023. Now we’ve learned who’s playing three of the main characters, and we’ve got some fresh key art, too. The newly revealed cast...
otakuusamagazine.com

ATOM: The Beginning Manga Spins a New Astro Boy Story

No matter how new an anime fan you are, it’s likely you understand the importance of Astro Boy. Osamu Tezuka’s trailblazing title is one of the earliest examples of anime and manga as we know it, and still considered one of the greatest series of all time. So it’s no wonder creators keep revisiting it—in remakes, reimaginings, and beyond. For example, ATOM: The Beginning—introduced as a prequel series, but becoming so much more.
otakuusamagazine.com

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Anime Trailer Takes Aim at Lily

Another new trailer has arrived for the NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime, which is based on the action-RPG by Yoko Taro and Square Enix. A-1 Pictures is behind the production on this one, and you can see a spotlight on Lily—as voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya in SPY x FAMILY), in the new promo and visual below.

