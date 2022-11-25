Colorado Springs shooting – live: Boebert launches self-pitying rant amid backlash over Club Q attack response

Lauren Boebert launched into a self-pitying rant on Thursday, after she came under fire for her response to the massacre at LGBT+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The MAGA Republican appeared on right-wing network OAN where she moaned that she is tired of being “blamed” by “the left” for mass shootings.

“I have been accused of just about every mass shooting there has been since the Left has learned of my name,” she complained.

Ms Boebert came under fire this week when she branded the mass shooting that left five victims dead “absolutely awful” and said the victims were “in my prayers”.

Several lawmakers including AOC, members of the LGBT+ community and social media users were quick to point out that she has been fuelling right-wing hate against the LGBT+ community.

Suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, opened fire just before midnight on Saturday with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun. Aldrich, who has not entered a plea or spoken about the incident, wanted to be the “next mass killer” and go out “in a blaze”, according to past arrest records.