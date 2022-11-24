Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital
NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
