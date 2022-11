HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills for Kyle Allen this week with coach Lovie Smith saying the switch gave them their best chance to win against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, it led to yet another embarrassing loss in a season full of them to keep the Texans (1-9-1) stuck on just one win. Allen threw for 215 yards with two interceptions in his first game this season as the Dolphins raced to a 30-point halftime lead in a 30-15 victory Sunday. “We as an offense can’t allow that to happen,” Smith said of the terrible first half. “And our quarterback starts it all. So, Kyle didn’t start, and the offense didn’t start the way we needed to.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO