About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
You can buy entire Spanish villages for less than the price of a house in England – here’s how
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades, but now it could all be yours.
ancientpages.com
Sonar Images Reveal The Existence Of A 700-Year-Old Shipwreck At The Bottom Of Lake Mjøsa, Norway
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists report sonar images reveal an intriguing shipwreck resting at the bottom of Lake Mjøsa in Norway. Though this is Norway's largest lake marine archaeologists say the lake is more like a miní-ocean or large fjord than a lake. Sonar images reveal the...
Lebanon-Express
Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia
The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
Brazil expels US fishing tour company from Indigenous land
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal courts in Brazil have ordered a New Jersey-based fishing tourism company to leave a remote Indigenous area of the Amazon after prosecutors filed charges of operating without government authorization and manipulating Indigenous people, which is illegal in the country. The Attorney General’s office...
seafoodsource.com
Washington ban makes entire US West Coast off-limits for net-pen finfish aquaculture
The U.S. state of Washington has banned commercial finfish net-pen aquaculture. An executive order issued by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on 18 November, 2022, will prohibit any net-pen aquaculture on state-owned aquatic lands. The move came in response to the 2017 collapse of a net-pen farm operated by Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture that led to the escape of hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon. It does not apply to hatcheries that have an environmental restoration mission or that boost native stocks.
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Baja California, Mexico
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit Baja California, Mexico at 16:39 UTC on November 22, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles). The epicenter was located 29.2...
watchers.news
Record-breaking rains cause devastating flash floods in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
At least two people have lost their lives after record-breaking rainfall caused devastating flash floods in the city of Jeddah (population 4 million), Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Province on November 24, 2022. Between 08:00 and 14:00 LT on November 24, Jeddah’s southern area recorded 179 mm (7.04 inches) of rainfall,...
Health or jobs: Peruvian mining town at a crossroads
The Peruvian mining city of La Oroya, one of the most polluted places in the world, is seeking to reopen a heavy metal smelter that poisoned residents for almost a century. - A lifetime of disease - In 2011, La Oroya was listed as the second-most polluted city on Earth, falling into fifth place two years later, according to the Blacksmith Institute, an NGO which works on pollution issues.
lonelyplanet.com
A foodie's guide to the flavors of Lima, Peru
Lima, Peru is a gastronomical delight centuries in the making. Best known for its cevicherías and Pisco cocktails, Lima is the place for fresh seafood, exploring Peruvian cuisine and so much more. Chef Ricardo Martins shows you the culinary wonders of the city. I’m the chef and owner of...
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
vinlove.net
With a capital of 16 USD, a 20-year-old man earns thousands of dollars a month
Only 23 years old, Tran Quoc Dat has earned an income of nearly 100 million VND per month by bringing to market 6,000 goldfish and 2,000 types of fish food. (1$=25,000 VND) At the end of 2016, Tran Quoc Dat (born in 1999, living in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City) decided to drop out of culinary school to fulfill his business dream. Once introduced to goldfish by his brother, Dat quickly “falls in love” with this eye-catching animal. Quoc Dat focuses on developing two popular goldfish lines, Ranchu and Oranda, with prices ranging from VND 10,000 to VND 10 million.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Mexico mulls using national guard to combat cargo theft
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico mulls using the National Guard to combat cargo theft; a Texas oil export port project receives federal approval; a Japanese manufacturer is building a $715 million automotive factory in Mexico; and RoadOne opens a transload facility in Houston.
Casa Andina Premium Arequipa
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Set in a beautifully restored historic building at the heart of Arequipa, Casa Andina Premium is an ideal home away from home when visiting Peru’s famed white city. The stunning hotel boasts a beautiful lobby, featuring grand architecture and offers impeccable service. We loved walking through the stone hallways, reminiscent of an ancient castle, and the traditional Peruvian touches created a truly cultural ambiance throughout the property.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Spain (November 26, 2022)
As of November 26, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 62.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.1 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.1 billion); and Juan Roig (No. 4, $3.6 billion). Daniel Mate is the...
In South America's Andes, farmers pray for rain to end drought
TIHUANACU, Bolivia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - High in the mountains of the Bolivian Andes, farmer Alberto Quispe has one thing on his mind: rain. In the rural area of Tihuanacu, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of highland city La Paz, locals say there has been little rain this season during a dry spell across the Andean regions due to a third straight La Nina weather pattern.
earth.com
The province of Zaragoza in northeast Spain
Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features the province of Zaragoza in northeast Spain. The image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. “Together with the provinces of Huesca and Teruel, Zaragoza formed the old kingdom of Aragon. Its capital, also called Zaragoza (not visible in this image) is home to around half of Aragon’s population,” says ESA.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Flatpack wind turbine invented by 15-year-old set to help communities in Kenya
A flatpack wind turbine invented by a 15-year-old Scottish pupil is to be used to help provide power to communities in Kenya.Douglas Macartney, now 19, designed the turbine for a competition in 2018 and it has since been developed into a viable prototype by several teams of undergraduate engineers from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).Students worked over several years to create the prototype, with their input including the addition of two solar panels.The device, which can be assembled without any specialist training, is intended to be used to help areas recovering from natural disasters and in rural settlements far from grid...
