The U.S. state of Washington has banned commercial finfish net-pen aquaculture. An executive order issued by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on 18 November, 2022, will prohibit any net-pen aquaculture on state-owned aquatic lands. The move came in response to the 2017 collapse of a net-pen farm operated by Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture that led to the escape of hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon. It does not apply to hatcheries that have an environmental restoration mission or that boost native stocks.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO