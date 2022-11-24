ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
Are The NY Knicks A Real Contender This Season?

For the New York Knicks, the 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag so far. They sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-10 record, which barely puts them in the play-in tournament picture, and they suffered a difficult 132-129 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without Damian Lillard, on Friday.
Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs (143-138) for the second consecutive game. They had played back-to-back nights in San Antonio, and the two wins for the Lakers were their first victories on the road of the 2022-23 season (2-6 in eight games outside of Los Angeles).
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula

Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title

The Golden State Warriors are clearly a team that is built to win immediately. They have a top-10 player of all-time on their roster in Stephen Curry, who led them to a championship in 2022. Their squad also consists of veterans such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, all of whom are still playing at a high level. Their starting lineup is extremely talented, and if they round out their bench, they could potentially be the favorites for the title once again.
Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong linked to White Sox

Recently, Kolten Wong has been the center of a lot of Brewers rumors. Earlier in the offseason, the Crew picked up his option for the 2023 season. However, there is a lot of speculation that he will be traded prior to Opening Day. The Seattle Mariners reportedly have been calling to check in on Wong’s availability. Now, you can add the Chicago White Sox as a team linked to the two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop

Angels GM Perry Minasian has been by far the most aggressive player in free agency thus far. Between Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, he has perfectly filled the gaps in this Angels roster. However, he's not done yet. Minasian has already confirmed he'll continue to look for the...

