First The Walking Dead: Dead City teaser sees Maggie and Negan take Manhattan

The first teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City is here – and as expected, the new spin-off series centered on former rivals Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith looks equal parts action-packed and terrifying.

Described as a miniseries, the show will consist of six episodes, and see the unlikely duo try to navigate the apocalypse in New York. The Walking Dead writer and producer Eli Jorné is on board as showrunner.

In the first-look footage, which you can watch above, Negan and Maggie wander through the skyscraper-filled streets in search of sanctuary. Their mission outside of that remains unclear, though it's certainly odd they don't seem to have Hershel, Maggie's son, or Annie, Negan's wife, with them.

The twosome also team up with Karina Ortiz's as-yet-unnamed character and face off against zombies unlike any we've seen before. We also get good glimpses at Željko Ivanek's mysterious The Croat and Gaius Charles' family man Perlie Armstrong.

Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Michael Anthony make up some of the supporting cast. Randy Gonzalez, Mahina Napoleon, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson are also set to star.

The Walking Dead concluded after 11 seasons on Sunday, November 20. The long-running horror drama culminated in Daryl, Maggie, and the rest of our survivors claiming the Commonwealth, and restoring Alexandria and Hilltop to their former glory. How Negan and Maggie end up in the Big Apple remains to be seen, but in the series finale, the latter did suggest going out and exploring what's left of the world.

