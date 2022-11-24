ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

First The Walking Dead: Dead City teaser sees Maggie and Negan take Manhattan

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VroyO_0jMUfmWP00

The first teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City is here – and as expected, the new spin-off series centered on former rivals Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith looks equal parts action-packed and terrifying.

Described as a miniseries, the show will consist of six episodes, and see the unlikely duo try to navigate the apocalypse in New York. The Walking Dead writer and producer Eli Jorné is on board as showrunner.

In the first-look footage, which you can watch above, Negan and Maggie wander through the skyscraper-filled streets in search of sanctuary. Their mission outside of that remains unclear, though it's certainly odd they don't seem to have Hershel, Maggie's son, or Annie, Negan's wife, with them.

The twosome also team up with Karina Ortiz's as-yet-unnamed character and face off against zombies unlike any we've seen before. We also get good glimpses at Željko Ivanek's mysterious The Croat and Gaius Charles' family man Perlie Armstrong.

Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Caleb Reese Paul, Charlie Solis, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, and Michael Anthony make up some of the supporting cast. Randy Gonzalez, Mahina Napoleon, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Alex Borlo, and Trey Santiago-Hudson are also set to star.

The Walking Dead concluded after 11 seasons on Sunday, November 20. The long-running horror drama culminated in Daryl, Maggie, and the rest of our survivors claiming the Commonwealth, and restoring Alexandria and Hilltop to their former glory. How Negan and Maggie end up in the Big Apple remains to be seen, but in the series finale, the latter did suggest going out and exploring what's left of the world.

For more on the ever-expanding apocalypse-set franchise, check out our how to watch The Walking Dead guide if you're contemplating watching or rewatching the main series, Fear the Walking Dead, and more. Or, if you'd rather look forward, have a read up on all of the upcoming Walking Dead spin-offs announced so far.

Comments / 1

Related
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast

With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
dexerto.com

The Walking Dead finale ending explained

The Walking Dead has finally ended after 11 seasons; however, while the show may be over, the franchise’s future has been set up, so let’s break down the ending. The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC in 2010, introducing the world to Rick Grimes in the immediate fallout of a devastating zombie apocalypse; cities turned into no man’s land, prisons transformed into sanctuaries, and cannibalism festering among the desperate.
EW.com

Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
Looper

Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Looper

The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels

Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
EW.com

Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
GEORGIA STATE
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
SheKnows

General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine

Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
BuzzFeed

A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her

"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series

It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy