LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
Arts chiefs say UK will lose status after ENO shuts
A group of 80-odd arts personalities have written to the Times sying that the closure of English National Opera will relegate the UK to a lower leagun in the halls of Valhalla. ‘Everyone across the world has long looked to the UK as a centre of artistic excellence,’ they write....
Verdi’s town stages Women’s Day red-shoe protest
The Teatro Reggio di Parma has decorated its front steps with red shoes to draw attention to violence against women, a solidarty gesture with the UN’s International Women’s Day. Report here.
Naples cancels opera premiere after deadly Ischia landslide
A mortal mudslide caused by heavy rains on the island of Ischia, near Naples, has claimed several lives, perhaps as many as eight people, according to latest reports. Around 13 are missing. In an immediate reponse, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has called off the opening night of Verdi’s...
Vienna Opera claims 100% ticket sales
The State Opera director Bogdan Rosčic has taken to the media to claim that ticket sales have returned to pre-Covid levels. ‘As I was recently able to report to our supervisory board, the house had a seat occupancy of around 98% in September, 19 of the 26 performances were even at 100%. Much the same for October, and as the preview shows, November and December will be exactly the same. The pre-sales for these months alone mean that we are well above the budgeted income. These are values that, to my knowledge, are currently not being achieved anywhere else internationally.’
I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well
The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.
This mystery man is putting orchestras back in the air
An interview with Hugh Davies, maestro of orchestral touring. ACFEA serves as a full-service facilitator for domestic and international tours for orchestras, choral groups, and colleges. They are the tactical wizards that make the music happen. The way (Hugh) Davies (whose office is based in San Rafael) explains it, “We...
How Herbert Blomstedt gets on stage
He’s 95 and still conducting at least once a week, with a little help from his many friends. Here, Herbert is being supported in Copenhagen by DR concertmaster Christina Åstrand on one side, and a walking frame on the other. Whatever it takes. photo: Søren Krabbe.
How to make a composer feel at home
The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic is performing 13 pieces by Olga Neuwirth in four days. She’s in town – everywhere.
EU revives its baroque orchestra
After four years of suspension, the European Union Baroque Orchestra has renewed operations and found a base in Italy. First concert tomorrow night in Ravenna (pictured). Really good to see a baroque renewal. The European Union Baroque Orchestra was founded in 1985 by Paul James and Emma Wilkinson as part...
Watch: Two dancing parts of Pärt at Teatro Reggio Emilia
Fondazione Nazionale della Danza / Aterballetto, a pioneering dance structure in Italy presents two choreographers from Canada and Cuba: Danièle Desnoyers and Norge Cedeño Raffo. In close collaboration with the Orchestra La Toscanini of Parma, Teatro Municipale Valli Reggio Emilia is the stage for Double Side, where an ensemble of dancers, singers and string players perform a baroque suite and Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater.
An essential Requiem for our tormented times
… The second movement of this Requiem engages an amplified synthesiser to shocking and surreal effect. Amid the stylistic chaos, an atmosphere emerges that is akin to the Last Judgement in Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, a confrontation of a lone human being with our ultimate moment. The solo passages...
Ruth Leon recommends performances to knock your socks off
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart lead the cast in this glorious revival of Harold Pinter’s 1974 comic classic. One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversations turn into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.
Elbphilharmonie concert is taken over by climate activists
Two members of Germany’s Last generation group invaded the podium in Hamburg’s concert hall on Wednesday night during a concert of the Staatskaplle Dresden. Clinging to the rail – though not glueing herself to it – a young woman, identified as Marlene Limburg, declaimed: ‘Just as there is only one Beethoven violin concerto, we only have this one planet whose borders we neglect so much that climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and deadly.’
Mexico mourns top trumpet
The death of Juan Manuel Arpero is being lamented across the Spanish-speaking world. In Mexico he is considered the best trumpet player they ever heard. A student of Maurice André in france, he played in the national orchestra from 1976 to 1990 before founding two orchestras of his own.
