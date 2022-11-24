ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
globalspec.com

Automating air leak detection on trains

Researchers from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have developed a system for autonomously detecting compressed air leaks on trains — from sources ranging from air brakes and valve actuation to horns and bells and radiator shutters — and communicating their location to mechanical personnel. With estimates suggesting that the...
TEXAS STATE
globalspec.com

Optilogic launches first 100% SaaS-based supply chain design solution

Supply chain software company Optilogic has announced the release of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design software. Cosmic Frog positions Optilogic as a new leader in the supply chain design market by empowering organizations to design supply chain networks in a cloud-native environment. The Cosmic Frog solution enables optimization, simulation...
navalnews.com

BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate

Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
gcaptain.com

Kongsberg To Arm Royal Navy With Long-Range Missiles

UK and Norwegian authorities have today announced that they have agreed to further strengthen existing defense ties. The Royal Navy will receive the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), outfitted on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers in collaboration with the Norwegian government and the aerospace division of Kongsberg. The missiles...
techaiapp.com

The US military is going all-in on zero-trust

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has published an official document detailing how it plans on integrating Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) in all of its departments, from technology, to cybersecurity, to human resources. The “DoD Zero Trust Strategy” outlines how the entire DoD and all of its departments need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy