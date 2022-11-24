Read full article on original website
Automating air leak detection on trains
Researchers from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have developed a system for autonomously detecting compressed air leaks on trains — from sources ranging from air brakes and valve actuation to horns and bells and radiator shutters — and communicating their location to mechanical personnel. With estimates suggesting that the...
Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm
The information security landscape is rapidly changing in response to quantum computing technology, which is capable of cracking modern encryption techniques in minutes, but a promising US government encryption algorithm for the post-quantum world was just cracked in less than an hour thanks to a decades-old math theorem. In July...
Optilogic launches first 100% SaaS-based supply chain design solution
Supply chain software company Optilogic has announced the release of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design software. Cosmic Frog positions Optilogic as a new leader in the supply chain design market by empowering organizations to design supply chain networks in a cloud-native environment. The Cosmic Frog solution enables optimization, simulation...
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
Kongsberg To Arm Royal Navy With Long-Range Missiles
UK and Norwegian authorities have today announced that they have agreed to further strengthen existing defense ties. The Royal Navy will receive the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), outfitted on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers in collaboration with the Norwegian government and the aerospace division of Kongsberg. The missiles...
The US military is going all-in on zero-trust
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has published an official document detailing how it plans on integrating Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) in all of its departments, from technology, to cybersecurity, to human resources. The “DoD Zero Trust Strategy” outlines how the entire DoD and all of its departments need...
