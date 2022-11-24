Emma Myers' age and everything you need to know about the Wednesday star

Emma Myers has definitely made an impression among Wednesday fans, with many people already big fans of her character in the Tim Burton series.

The newest Addams Family spin-off dropped on Netflix recently, with all eight episodes available to binge-watch. Emma Myers is among the core Wednesday cast , appearing in the first episode and immediately butting heads with Wednesday Addams after she joins Nevermore Academy.

But who is the actress, and where have you seen her before? We have answers to all the questions about Emma Myers including her age, birthday and other projects she's starred in.

Emma Myers's age

Emma Myers is 20 years old. Her first acting credit was in Letters to God when she was eight, and she played an uncredited extra simply called "girl on school bus".

Wednesday is considered to be her breakout role, and she has posted a lot about it on social media including posing with the iconic disembodied hand called Thing.

When is Emma Myers' birthday?

Emma was born on April 2, 2002. Her star sign is Aries.

Who does Emma Myers play in Wednesday?

Emma is an actress from Los Angeles, California. In Wednesday , she plays the role of Enid Sinclair, Wednesday Addams' new roommate at Nevermore Academy, but the two could not be more different. Enid loves color, social media and vlogging, whereas Wednesday prefers solitude, wearing dark colors, and has no social media presence at all.

In addition to this, Enid is a werewolf but is secretly struggling with her lack of supernatural abilities and worries she's going to be a loner, unable to fit in with the rest of the pack. The only ability she has developed so far is her retractable claws, which she threatens Wednesday with during a heated debate.

Wednesday and Enid clash quite quickly. (Image credit: Netflix)

However, they do develop an unexpected bond of sorts, we're not sure if Wednesday would consider her a "friend" but they're getting there!

Speaking to Elite Daily , Emma revealed she's actually more like her co-star's character than Enid. She said: "I would consider myself more a Wednesday because I am very introverted and I don’t have a lot of energy. Enid’s very, very energetic and loves talking to people, while I, on the other hand, get really nervous."

How tall is Emma Myers?

Emma Myers is approximately 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall.

What else has she starred in?

Outside of Wednesday , Emma Myers has starred in a number of short films and TV shows over the years, starting out doing work as an extra when she was a child.

She is known for her role as Marie Cody in Girl in the Basement , a film inspired by real events. Emma plays the sister of Sarah, a teenager who is imprisoned in the basement of their home their controlling father Don.

Emma has also starred in the TV shows Dead of Night and The Baker and the Beauty .