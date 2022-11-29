Cyber Monday hiking deals 2022: deals still available

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are over for another year but the sales are continuing, with big savings on waterproof jackets, hiking boots and shoes, flasks, water bottles, sturdy pants, and much more besides. We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday hiking deals still available now, though bear in mind that some of these might end soon, so if you see something you want it's best to grab it while you can.

We've also collected together this year's best Cyber Monday camping deals , Cyber Monday Garmin deals , and Cyber Monday fishing deals , so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the best offers.

Not everyone takes part, though. as in previous years, Patagonia has opted out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, encouraging people to spend some quality time outdoors instead, but you can still save money with the Patagonia Web Specials sale . We'll let you know which companies are planning to forego this year's sales, and what they suggest doing instead.

US deals

UK deals

US hiking apparel deals

Up to 50% off hiking boots at Dick's Sporting Goods

There are huge savings on hiking boots and shoes from brands including Merrell, The North Face, Columbia, and Under Armour for Cyber Monday, with options for men, women, and kids. View Deal

The North Face Women's Arctic Parka: $350 $209.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $140.01 The snug winter coat is an amazing Black Friday deal if you opt for Gardenia White or Vanadis Gray. Almost all sizes are still in stock at the time of writing, which is awesome for such a huge saving. View Deal

Rab Xenon 2.0 Jacket: $194.99 $79.99 at SportsShoes.com

Save $115 This is a huge Cyber Monday saving on a quality winter down jacket filled with 100% recycled PrimaLoft Silver Eco Insulation. There's extra space underneath for a fleece and other layers too, so you won't be chilly at camp. View Deal

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka: $339.99 $254.99 at Backcountry

Save $85 There's 25% off this snug down parka for Black Friday. It has a cinch hood to keep your head warm , and is made from Bluesign approved sustainable materials. Ideal for keeping you warm at the campsite. View Deal

The North Face Men's TKA Kataka Fleece Jacket: $99.99 $32.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $66.03 This is a massive Black Friday saving on a cozy hiking fleece for the cooler months, with binding at the sleeve cuffs, and woven overlay on the backs of the sleeves for protection.

US hiking gear deals

Get up to 50% off backpacks at Backcountry

Backcountry has slashed the price of daypacks and running backpacks for Cyber Monday, including models from Patagonia, The North Face, Camelbak, and more. There are also backpacks up to 70L in capacity, all with steep discounts. View Deal

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle: $44.95 $33.92 at Amazon

Save $11.03 Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles around, and this one is no exception, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours and hours. With 25% off for Cyber Monday, it's a great deal. View Deal

Peter Storm Millbeck Walking Boot: £115 £39 at Go Outdoors

Save £76 This Cyber Monday deal on a quality women's hiking boot will be tough to beat. The boot features a suede upper, waterproof lining, and deep lugs for traction on slippery terrain. A great choice for the wet and wintry months. View Deal

Scarpa Rush Trail GTX: £154.95 £131.71 at Alpinetrek

Save £23.24 Our top-rated hiking shoe of 2022 has received a nice little price cut for Cyber Monday. Alpinetrek has beaten Amazon's price on this rugged shoe with excellent secure fit, great protection, and impressive durability. View Deal

Salomon OUTpulse Goretex Hiking Shoes: £120.82 £100.99 at TrekINN

Save £19.83 Another of our favorite hiking shoes, the Salomon OUTpulse. Unlike the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX, it's built for speed rather than protection, so it's a great choice for fastpacking and reasonably well maintained routes, View Deal

UK hiking apparel deals

Montane Krypton Hooded Jacket: £119.99 £54.99 at SportsShoes.com

Save £65 This is a huge saving on an excellent insulated jacket to keep you warm on chilly hikes during the shoulder months. It's not fully waterproof, but will shrug off light showers. With over 50% off, it's a Cyber Monday steal. View Deal

Rab Nucleus Hoody: £65 £39 at Go Outdoors

Save £26 This is one of out favourite hoodies for hiking and evenings at camp, and this is a great deal for Go Outdoors members this Cyber Monday. If you're not already a member, go and sign up now - it's only £5 for a whole year. View Deal

Q&A

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

What to look for

To help you decide what hiking gear to buy on Black Friday, Advnture has put together a list of buying guides dedicated to hiking equipment. These buying guides are written by outdoor experts, so you can rest assured that their recommendations are reliable. By taking kit into the field and putting it through its paces, they've thoroughly identified which product is worth your hard-earned cash.

Remember, these buying guides are constantly updated with the best offers available online right now. Be sure to check them out and bookmark them for brilliant Black Friday hiking deals.