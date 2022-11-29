Cyber Monday camping deals 2022: sales still on
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over for another year, but don't worry; there are still some great Cyber Monday camping gear deals around, with many retailers extending their sales throughout this week. Whether you want a new camping stove for cooking up delicious meals, a sleeping bag upgrade for cozier nights, or a roomier tent, we've got you covered with deals in the US and UK.
Bear in mind that some of these deals may end suddenly, so if you see something you like at a great price, it's a good idea to grab it sooner rather than later.
Amazon always has excellent deals on budget camping gear from the lines of Coleman, but we're also be looking at specialist retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Backcountry and Decathlon in the US. and Go Outdoors, Millets, and Cotswold Outdoor in the UK. Some brands (REI and Patagonia specifically) don't have official Cyber Monday sales, encouraging you to spend the day outside instead, but they have their own online sales as well, such as Patagonia's Web Specials .
Best US tent deals
Stoic Driftwood 3 Person Tent: $209 $83.60 at Backcountry
Save $125.40 This lightweight backpacking tent is extremely well designed for the price, with loads of interior pockets. a gear loft, and mesh ceiling for ventilation in warm weather (or even stargazing). View Deal
Stoic Madrone 6 Person Tent: $219 $87.60 at Backcountry
Save $131.40 A good-sized tent for the whole family, which is best suited to car camping. It features a mesh ceiling for extra ventilation, loads of interior pockets for your gear, and packs down into a handy duffel bag. View Deal
Coleman 4 Person Dome Tent: $229.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $130 The four-person version of this tent, complete with a screened-off porch that keeps out pesky bugs, is designed to block up to 90% of sunlight so you won't be woken too early when you're camping in the summer. View Deal
Quechua 2 Second Fresh & Black: $149 $65 at Decathlon
Save $84 We put this the three-person version of this tent to the test last week, and found it roomy and easy to pitch. We wouldn't recommend it for very wet conditions, but it would be a sound choice for milder weather or festival camping. View Deal
Quechua MH100: $69.99 $35 at Decathlon
Save $34.99 One of the cheapest tents we've seen this Cyber Monday, the MH100 is lightweight, compact, and easy to carry. Again. not a tent we'd recommend for harsh conditions, but a nice choice for summer trips. View Deal
US sleeping bag deals
Forclaz Trek 500 Sleeping Bag: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon
Save $19 This cozy sleeping bag is now only available in extra large, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while this Cyber Monday deal lasts. It's water repellent, with two zippers, and soft fill made from 70% recycled fibers. View Deal
Quechua Self-Inflating Camping Mattress: $59.99 $25 at Decathlon
Save $34.99 This soft sleeping pad is less than half price in the Decathlon Black Friday sale. If you usually sleep with a regular mat, you'll be in for a treat when you first try an air mattress like this under your sleeping bag. View Deal
US camp kitchen deals
Solo Stove Lite: $89.99 $59.99 at Solo Stove
Save $30 At a mere 5.7in tall, and weighing just 90z, this is the smallest Solo Stove, and the best pick for light backpacking adventures. It can boil water in under 10 minutes, which is extremely impressive for a stove so tiny and convenient. View Deal
Solo Stove Titan: $109.99 $79.99 at Solo Stove
Save $30 The Solo Stove Titan is the next size up, measuring 7.9in tall and weighing 16.5oz. Its double-walled design means the flame is so hot, smoke is consumed by the heat for minimal mess and dirt. View Deal
Solo Stove Campfire: $149.99 $99.99 at Solo Stove
Save $50 The Campfire is the largest Solo Stove size, at 9.25in tall and 2.2lb. It's big enough for cooking, and to gather around afterwards for stories and marshmallow toasting, with none of the messy cleanup of a conventional campfire once you're done. View Deal
Up to 25% off Stanley camp cookware at Amazon
Amazon has cut the price of tough insulated bottles, pots and pans for cooking at camp, plus coolers for keeping your food fresh and water jugs to ensure you have plenty for cooking and cleaning. View Deal
Quechua Fresh 24L Cooler: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon
Save $19 This rigid cooler keeps food and drink cold for up to 14 hours, making it a good choice for short trips. It has a locking handle for safety, and its reversible lid doubles as a handy tray. Stock is now limited. View Deal
Quechua Camping Table: $89.99 $40 at Decathlon
Save $49.99 Great for car camping with the family, this folding table and four stools mean you can all eat comfortably together. It's less than half price for Cyber Monday at Decathlon. View Deal
Best UK camping deals
Huge savings on Coleman camping gear at Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of Coleman tents, furniture, sleeping bags, and other essential gear for Cyber Monday, so you can prepare for your next trip without stretching your wallet. View Deal
Backpacking and camping tents from £25 at Millets
If you're on a tight budget, Millets has some super cheap deals on camping gear for Black Friday, with lots of tents well under £100 from the likes of Eurohike, There are also great offers on tents from Vango and Berghaus. View Deal
Get an extra 15% off sale items at Go Outdoors
Go Outdoors has a huge array of camping gear on sale, and you can save an extra 15% on top by entering the code BLACK15 at the checkout. View Deal
Q&A
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.
