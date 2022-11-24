Thriston Lawrence Named DP World Tour Rookie Of The Year

Thriston Lawrence has become first South African to win the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award following a wonderful breakthrough campaign in which he won twice while also making his Major debut at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The 25-year-old won the Joburg Open to ensure he started the 2022 season in excellent fashion, and this secured his place in St Andrews, where he finished inside the top-50 to cap off a positive Major debut.

The South African won the Omega European Masters title in August for his second DP World Tour victory to move inside the world's top 100 for the first time.

“It’s a dream come true. If you look at the names on the trophy, it’s incredible,” said Lawrence, as he joins a list of names including Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer to have won the prestigious award.

“A year ago I didn’t even have a category, so when I started off with a victory, it came to mind straight away to go for this award. To have accomplished it is an incredible feeling - I’m very grateful and honoured.

“It was very special to get the first win at the Joburg Open. This was where my life changing dream started, and I’m honoured to be defending here this week.

“That win opened up so many doors for me. It gave me a winner’s category, gave me the chance to play big events like the Rolex Series and my first Major at St Andrews, where golf started.

“Winning twice was incredible, and it’s not where I want to end. It’s a balance between being strict on yourself, sticking to your routine, having good support behind you. It’s not just me, it’s a whole bigger team. Onwards and upwards from here.”

Lawrence will be aiming to secure his third win on the tour by defending his title this week at the Joburg Open, and he was praised by DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, who said: “I would like to congratulate Thriston on being named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year after a truly memorable debut season.

“Our Tour has been graced by many fantastic players from South Africa over the years, which makes it even more special that Thriston is the first of his countrymen to win this award and join the prestigious list of international winners. We look forward to watching his career unfold on the DP World Tour in the years ahead.”

Winning the Rookie of the Year award could be the catalyst for the South African to hit new heights in a career that promises so much.

