Read full article on original website
Related
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
metro-magazine.com
HyperloopTT Focuses on Next Generation of High-Speed Mobility
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that is expected to result in HyperloopTT becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the newly combined company will be named “Hyperloop Transportation Technologies'' and will continue...
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
Comments / 0