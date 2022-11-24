ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Can dogs eat turkey at Thanksgiving?

By Kathryn Rosenberg
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0pWp_0jMUK6Tf00

Can dogs eat turkey? It’s a question you may have found yourself pondering with the holiday season upon us, after all, Thanksgiving and Christmas are often all about the bird. While we love turkey leftovers, there are only so many ways we can repurpose them into new meals, which often has us looking to our pups to help us out.

The good news is, depending on how the turkey is cooked, this nutritious and delicious bird can make a tasty treat for your canine companion. While it’s important that the best dog food makes up the bulk of your pup’s daily diet, just like us, our fur friends love variety, so turkey can be a great way to slip them a little something special over the festive season.

But how should you serve up turkey to your dog and what portion size is acceptable? We sought the expert guidance of Dr. Joanna Woodnutt to find out everything you need to know, including whether those bones are fit for consumption. Check out how you can make a mouth-watering Thanksgiving dinner for dogs or read on to find out how to feed turkey to your dog safely.

Can dogs eat turkey? And is it safe?

If you’re drowning in turkey leftovers and can’t stomach another sandwich, potpie, pasta dish, or casserole, then you’ll be delighted to learn that dogs can indeed eat turkey - just as long as it’s prepared in a way that’s safe for them to consume.

According to the team at Hill’s Pet Nutrition , whose science-backed approach to dog and cat food has seen them become world leaders in the area of pet nutrition, skinless, unseasoned turkey meat that’s been properly cooked is a perfectly safe addition to your pup’s diet. You can also feed them ground turkey, just as long as it’s plain and has no additives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxEIi_0jMUK6Tf00
Joanna Woodnutt Vet

After graduating as a veterinarian from the University of Nottingham, Dr Joanna Woodnutt went on to practice companion animal medicine in the Midlands. She quickly developed a love of consulting and helping clients with medical problems such as dermatology, behavior and nutrition - anything that involved helping clients understand their pets better. Jo has written for countless online and print publications and is a regular contributor for Edition Dog Magazine.

That being said, while plain, cooked turkey is not inherently toxic to dogs, Dr. Joanna Woodnutt says there are some things you’ll want to be aware of to ensure you’re feeding turkey to your dog safely:

  • Make sure you remove the skin. The high fat content is dangerous for our canine companions and can lead to pancreatitis in dogs , a painful condition that requires prompt treatment.
  • Remember, onion and garlic are toxic to dogs, so be sure that you only feed your pup turkey meat and avoid any stuffing.
  • Stick to small portions.
  • Avoid the bones which are not safe for your dog to consume - we’ll go into more detail about this below.

Rich in protein and packed full of riboflavin and phosphorus, turkey is commonly used in the best dry dog food and wet food because of its high nutrition content. As long as you follow the steps above, you can rest assured that turkey is safe for your dog to eat this holiday season.

Is it safe for dogs to eat turkey bones?

The Princeton Veterinary Hospital states that dogs should never be given turkey bones as poultry bones are both small and brittle, which makes them very dangerous for our canine companions.

Turkey bones will break into sharp pieces when chewed and those sharp pieces could stab your dog in the throat, stomach, or intestines, leading to a potentially life-threatening situation if the bones become lodged and cause a blockage.

Even blockages that don’t require surgery can result in your dog being constipated until they’re able to pass the fragments of bone, and when they do so, this could be a painful process that may result in blood being passed with the stool.

Choking and obstruction of the throat and airways are also very real risks that you want to avoid having to deal with. Not only can all of these health problems potentially result in death, but unless you have the best pet insurance , your dog’s treatment bill may prove costly, especially if emergency surgery is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1Bh7_0jMUK6Tf00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much meat should I give my dog?

While properly prepared turkey is safe for dogs to eat, it’s important to check with your vet before adding any new food into your pup’s diet, especially if they have a pre-existing medical condition, such as diabetes, or they struggle with obesity.

Treat foods can make up 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake, with the remaining 90% coming from the best wet dog food or kibble. According to Woodnutt, “a small amount of turkey as a treat is unlikely to cause problems.” She provided us with some general guidelines for feeding fully cooked, skinless turkey meat to your dog this holiday season.

Each piece referenced below refers to a 1-inch cube of turkey meat.

  • Extra-small dog (2-20lbs): half a piece of turkey
  • Small dog (21-30lbs): 1-2 pieces of turkey
  • Medium dog (31-50lbs): 3-4 pieces of turkey
  • Large dog (51-90lbs): 5-6 pieces of turkey
  • Extra-large dog (91+ lbs): handful of turkey pieces

“However, remember that this is as a treat, and only over a couple of days,” advises Woodnutt. You shouldn’t add this much turkey to their diet on a regular basis without adjusting their calorie intake or it will quickly cause weight gain.”

Feed your pup turkey according to the portion recommendations above, either as a treat or as a food topper in their bowl. If your dog happens to gain access to some extra turkey when your back is turned and you’re concerned that they may have consumed too much, be sure to keep an eye out for the symptoms of pancreatitis (including vomiting, fever, and diarrhea) and seek immediate treatment for your canine companion if you suspect they may be suffering from this painful condition.

What to do if your dog eats a turkey bone

Even the best-behaved dog can lose their manners when holiday turkey is involved and so there’s always a chance that they’ll get hold of some of that forbidden turkey skin or a small bone and ingest it before you have a chance to stop them.

If your dog does consume a turkey bone, first of all, don’t panic, says Woodnutt. “Most bones that have been swallowed will not do any harm, and the dog’s body will likely cope with the bone as nature intended,” she explains.

It’s also worth noting that food aggression in dogs is a common issue that pet parents deal with and even a pup that’s normally very calm and docile may become upset if you try to take a treat away from them, so avoid doing this unless you’re sure your dog will relinquish the bone without any problems.

What you do want to do is to call your vet for advice. They’ll be able to talk you through how you can reduce your dog’s risk of injury and the signs and symptoms to look out for that may indicate the bone has caused some kind of internal injury. According to Woodnutt, these include things like:

  • Vomiting
  • Lethargy
  • Stomach pain (crouching in unusual positions, reluctance to move, growling when touched)

It’s also a good idea to feed your dog soft foods for several days after they’ve swallowed a bone, says Woodnutt. “If you can, and the bone has only just been swallowed, feed your dog a small amount of bread – this may help to ‘coat’ the bone and help it move through the gut without doing any harm.”

A turkey bone will take roughly 72 hours to be digested and to move into the bowel ready for elimination. Keep an eye on your dog and their stools for the duration of this time and avoid overly-strenuous exercise and rough play until the bone has passed to minimize the risk of injury.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Which foods are unsafe to feed my pets on Thanksgiving?

(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel...
CBS Sacramento

These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
kmvt

Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
TODAY.com

Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning

A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Dogington Post

Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
Aabha Gopan

Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
News4Jax.com

When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
New York Culture

How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

25K+
Followers
579
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy