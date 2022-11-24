ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
