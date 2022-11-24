Roman “Rick” Edward Pavlich passed away November 21, 2022 in Eureka. He was born on September 17, 1935 to Albert and Ann Crnich Pavlich at General Hospital. Rick was very proud to be of Croatian descent. He attended St. Bernard’s Grammar School and graduated from Eureka High School in the class of 1953. Rick attended and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Rick completed his formal education with a law degree from Lincoln Law School in Sacramento. Rick proudly served his nation as a United States Marine and member of the Army Reserves. Rick practiced law for 35 years in Eureka with his lifelong best friend and law partner Jeremiah R. Scott, Jr. at their firm of Scott, Scott, and Pavlich.

