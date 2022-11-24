ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, OH

Western falls, Willard wins season opener

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duzw5_0jMUEAQG00

COLLINS — The Western Reserve boys basketball team had a tough task in Wednesday’s season opener.

Facing a Margaretta team that had returning starters from a Division IV regional semifinal run a year ago, the Roughriders, who were replacing seven seniors, were never in the 60-22 loss at Western Reserve High School.

Margaretta led 14-1 after one quarter and never looked back, outscoring the ‘Riders 19-8 in the second quarter, then 18-7 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth.

Western was just 8-of-29 shooting (0-of-7 from 3s) in the loss. The ‘Riders also committed 26 turnovers to just eight for the Polar Bears.

Grant Bethard paced Western with nine points and six rebounds. Rhett Grose added seven points and four rebounds, while Chris Buchanan had seven rebounds and Hayden Keith had three assists.

Western is back in action on Saturday when it visits Mansfield St. Peter’s in another non-league game.

MARGARETTA (1-0)

Cameron Sosa 3-0—7; Austin Dillery 2-0—4; Jordan Luzader 1-1—3; Jake Bailey 1-0—2; Aldon Gibson 1-0—2; Julian Washington 8-1—18; Judah Keller 1-0—2; Gage Bodey 2-1—6; Hayden Wiley 4-0—8; Evan Miller 3-0—8. TOTALS 26-3—60.

WESTERN RESERVE (0-1)

Braxton Balog 0-1—1; Hayden Keith 1-0—2; Caleb Pausch 1-0—2; Grant Bethard 3-3—9; Chris Buchanan 0-1—2; Rhett Grose 3-1—7. TOTALS 8-6—22.

Margaretta 14 19 18 9 — 60

W. Reserve 1 8 7 6 — 22

3-point FGs: (M) Wiley 2, Bodey, Washington, Sosa.

Willard 63, Upper Sandusky 51

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes erased a 34-23 halftime deficit with a monster third quarter to pull away from the visiting Rams in Wednesday’s season opener.

Willard outscored Upper by a 26-8 margin in the third quarter to take a 49-42 lead. The Flashes then held a 14-9 scoring margin over the final eight minutes.

Max Dawson scored a game-high 22 points for the Flashes, which included 14 points in the pivotal third quarter.

Cam Robinson added 16 points, followed by Isaac Robinson with 12 and Alex Strayer with 11 to give Willard four players in double-figures.

Willard has a key SBC Bay Division opener when it returns to the floor, as it hosts Margaretta inside Bob Haas Gymnasium on Dec. 2.

UPPER SANDUSKY (0-1)

Holden Daris 5-0—14; Justin Heilman 1-0—2; Brock Montgomery 3-0—7; Levi Lamb 5-0—13; Kaimen Iles 1-0—2; Ethan Kessler 3-0—7; Parker Brown 3-0—6. TOTALS 21-0—51.

WILLARD (1-0)

Max Dawson 8-3—22; Isaac Robinson 4-2—12; Cam Robinson 5-5—16; Braydon Thompson 1-0—2; Alex Strayer 4-2—11. TOTALS 22-12—64.

U. Sandusky 16 18 8 9 — 51

Willard 16 7 26 14 — 63

3-point FGs: (US) Daris 4, Lamb 3, Kessler, Montgomery; (W) Dawson 3, I. Robinson 2, C. Robinson, Strayer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged. Police responded to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday for a report that someone broke in late Monday at around 11:45 p.m., according to a police report. The report said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
CLEVELAND, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
155
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy