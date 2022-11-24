Western falls, Willard wins season opener

COLLINS — The Western Reserve boys basketball team had a tough task in Wednesday’s season opener.

Facing a Margaretta team that had returning starters from a Division IV regional semifinal run a year ago, the Roughriders, who were replacing seven seniors, were never in the 60-22 loss at Western Reserve High School.

Margaretta led 14-1 after one quarter and never looked back, outscoring the ‘Riders 19-8 in the second quarter, then 18-7 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth.

Western was just 8-of-29 shooting (0-of-7 from 3s) in the loss. The ‘Riders also committed 26 turnovers to just eight for the Polar Bears.

Grant Bethard paced Western with nine points and six rebounds. Rhett Grose added seven points and four rebounds, while Chris Buchanan had seven rebounds and Hayden Keith had three assists.

Western is back in action on Saturday when it visits Mansfield St. Peter’s in another non-league game.

MARGARETTA (1-0)

Cameron Sosa 3-0—7; Austin Dillery 2-0—4; Jordan Luzader 1-1—3; Jake Bailey 1-0—2; Aldon Gibson 1-0—2; Julian Washington 8-1—18; Judah Keller 1-0—2; Gage Bodey 2-1—6; Hayden Wiley 4-0—8; Evan Miller 3-0—8. TOTALS 26-3—60.

WESTERN RESERVE (0-1)

Braxton Balog 0-1—1; Hayden Keith 1-0—2; Caleb Pausch 1-0—2; Grant Bethard 3-3—9; Chris Buchanan 0-1—2; Rhett Grose 3-1—7. TOTALS 8-6—22.

Margaretta 14 19 18 9 — 60

W. Reserve 1 8 7 6 — 22

3-point FGs: (M) Wiley 2, Bodey, Washington, Sosa.

Willard 63, Upper Sandusky 51

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes erased a 34-23 halftime deficit with a monster third quarter to pull away from the visiting Rams in Wednesday’s season opener.

Willard outscored Upper by a 26-8 margin in the third quarter to take a 49-42 lead. The Flashes then held a 14-9 scoring margin over the final eight minutes.

Max Dawson scored a game-high 22 points for the Flashes, which included 14 points in the pivotal third quarter.

Cam Robinson added 16 points, followed by Isaac Robinson with 12 and Alex Strayer with 11 to give Willard four players in double-figures.

Willard has a key SBC Bay Division opener when it returns to the floor, as it hosts Margaretta inside Bob Haas Gymnasium on Dec. 2.

UPPER SANDUSKY (0-1)

Holden Daris 5-0—14; Justin Heilman 1-0—2; Brock Montgomery 3-0—7; Levi Lamb 5-0—13; Kaimen Iles 1-0—2; Ethan Kessler 3-0—7; Parker Brown 3-0—6. TOTALS 21-0—51.

WILLARD (1-0)

Max Dawson 8-3—22; Isaac Robinson 4-2—12; Cam Robinson 5-5—16; Braydon Thompson 1-0—2; Alex Strayer 4-2—11. TOTALS 22-12—64.

U. Sandusky 16 18 8 9 — 51

Willard 16 7 26 14 — 63

3-point FGs: (US) Daris 4, Lamb 3, Kessler, Montgomery; (W) Dawson 3, I. Robinson 2, C. Robinson, Strayer.