WJLA
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
'Crafty' Clayton wishes for 'good family' to spend time with
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
WLOS.com
Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These comments...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%; new cases up 3%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Who was former Virginia State Trooper turned murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards?
The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police was a Virginia law enforcement officer who police believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing her family.
Augusta Free Press
New farmers encouraged to attend two free seminars in Virginia
Financial resources are available for new agricultural producers in Virginia. Beginning farmers are encouraged by the Virginia Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry to attend two Farm Finance and Conservation Planning Seminars in December. The seminars will be held December 8 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and on December 16...
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
WSLS
Significant severe weather-maker in Deep, Mid-South to bring rain locally Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our weather starts out calmly and seasonable with Monday and Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures mostly reaching the 50s. This follows a very mild holiday weekend in southwest and central Virginia. Meanwhile, Tuesday is going to be a very active day across parts of the Deep and...
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
