Ringo Starr Selling Life-Size Replicas of His Hand

Ringo Starr has announced the sale of limited-edition life-size replicas of his hand, with prices starting at $2,000. The Beatles icon cut a deal with Julien’s Auctions to sell the figures, which are available in signed bronze and stainless steel editions, bearing the legend “Peace & Love,” and come in a presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. Only 250 of each version will be made available. While the bronze edition is $2,000, the steel version costs $5,000 – although shipping is included in both deals.
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85

Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
Everything New on Disney+ in December

Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
