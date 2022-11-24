Ringo Starr has announced the sale of limited-edition life-size replicas of his hand, with prices starting at $2,000. The Beatles icon cut a deal with Julien’s Auctions to sell the figures, which are available in signed bronze and stainless steel editions, bearing the legend “Peace & Love,” and come in a presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. Only 250 of each version will be made available. While the bronze edition is $2,000, the steel version costs $5,000 – although shipping is included in both deals.

