ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

‘We're on the cutting edge.’ This South Hall hair stylist brings a small-town feel to big-city style

By Taniya Pierce
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaYK6_0jMU22uI00
Matthew Miller works Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, inside his business Matthew's & Co. Salon in Flowery Branch. Miller is passionate about hairdressing and keeping on top of the latest styling trends. He also uses his salon to spearhead community outreach events. - photo by Scott Rogers

In 2013, Matthew Miller opened the doors of Matthew’s and Co. Salon in Flowery Branch with one dream: to bring the style and quality of services found in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta and Italy to North Georgia.

Previously housed in a Publix shopping center, the salon now operates inside a 7,500-square-foot building formerly occupied by Fidelity Bank on Spout Springs Road.

As a multi-talented colorist, stylist and barber, Miller’s 17-year track record includes studying under Mazella and Palmer in Italy, apprenticing under renowned master stylist Tony Riley of Siggers Hairdressers and finishing sixth out of more than 1,000 stylists nationwide in a haircutting competition in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2013.

The industry didn't spark interest with Miller as a main hustle, but rather grew into a passion after he’d bounced between different crafts, including landscaping and launching a business building American muscle cars that he said brought him six years of success until the Great Recession reared its head in 2008.

“When the economy tanked … (and) I lost my business, I started doing any and everything I could to make money, so I started working at a women’s hair salon,” Miller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoR12_0jMU22uI00
Matthew Miller works Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, inside his business Matthew's & Co. Salon in Flowery Branch. Miller is passionate about hairdressing and keeping on top of the latest styling trends. He also uses his salon to spearhead community outreach events. - photo by Scott Rogers

Miller started working one or two days a week at Siggers Hairdressers, “one of the No. 1 salons in Atlanta and the forefathers of hair in Atlanta,” he said, doing designs on shaved heads of women.

A lead stylist at Siggers convinced Miller to venture into women’s hair, and from there he pursued a career in hairdressing.

“That lead stylist told me, ‘We love women, we can look at the hair color and put it with their skin color or their eye color, we can put the hair cut with their face shape,’ and I just fell in love with it,” Miller said. “I knew all along that I love doing hair, just never even thought that it would be something that I would do.”

After traveling all over the world teaching and learning how to do hair, Miller brought his vision of “a small-town feel with a big-city experience” to Flowery Branch.

“I knew I wanted to bring that quality to Hall County — I did live in Hall County for about half my life, so I knew there was a need for a high end salon of that type of quality,” Miller said.

Miller continues to push boundaries in people's perspective of small-town salons by keeping up with the latest trends from major cities. Miller is traveling to London in January to study under some of the world’s top stylists.

“I like to go and learn under the best, the newest (and) the most innovative and bring that back to my staff, my hairdressers and teach them that,” he said. “We are on the cutting edge; we are the newest, greatest and best with the newest techniques.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGQcw_0jMU22uI00
Matthew Miller works Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, inside his business Matthew's & Co. Salon in Flowery Branch. Miller is passionate about hairdressing and keeping on top of the latest styling trends. He also uses his salon to spearhead community outreach events. - photo by Scott Rogers

Miller and his team also spearhead many community outreach projects.

“I'm from the community and I feel like it is a job, you know, leading a small business, to really teach people what matters and not just take, take, take,” Miller said. “We like to give back.”

On Monday, Dec. 12, the salon is providing free haircuts and services to community members in need, as well as clothing donations.

“It's priceless, the feeling that that gives us to make someone feel better about themselves,” Miller said. “That's what really inspires us — just to bring joy and show the community that we care about them and give back as much as we can.”

As for the future of Matthew’s and Co., Miller sees his salon continuing to grow while maintaining quality.

“For a five-year mark, I want to have 50 stylists, and in 10 years I want to have 80 stylists,” he said.

Matthew’s and Co. Salon is located at 7375 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

For a complete list of services and prices, matthews-co-salon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKb8R_0jMU22uI00
Clients of Matthew's & Co. Salon have their hair styled Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the popular Flowery Branch salon. Owner Matthew Miller also uses his salon to spearhead community outreach events. - photo by Scott Rogers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjo25_0jMU22uI00
Clients of Matthew's & Co. Salon have their hair styled Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the popular Flowery Branch salon. Owner Matthew Miller also uses his salon to spearhead community outreach events. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. When officers arrived, employees told them the bar...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Monroe seeks executive admin assistant, more…

The City of Monroe, Ga. has several current job postings, including for an executive admin assistant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Nov. 25, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

City of Watkinsville has open job postings

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
163
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy