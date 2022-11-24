(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.

TAYLOR COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO