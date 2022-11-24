Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCCI.com
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff's office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
Juvenile Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Ringgold County
(Diagonal) A Benton, Iowa, teen died in a single-vehicle crash near Diagonal. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:01 p.m. on Friday on P33 south of Diagonal. Authorities say 15-year-old Abbi Overholser died in the crash. According to the report, Overholser was driving a southbound 2009 Chevy...
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van in Iowa
The two are both charged with three counts of animal neglect resulting in death and four counts of animal neglect resulting in injury.
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
weareiowa.com
Man dies of gunshot wounds in city's 16th homicide of 2022, Des Moines police say
Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
