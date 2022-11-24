ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combine, TX

Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473G0T_0jMTzSxc00

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.

The red Mustang apparently failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn on Haines Road, careening toward a pond, crashing through a fence and into the pond where the car became submerged.

The victim and the car were hauled out while a group of people stood nearby, appearing to console one another. But there's been no information about who the driver was.

Comments / 4

 

