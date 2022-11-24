Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.

The red Mustang apparently failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn on Haines Road, careening toward a pond, crashing through a fence and into the pond where the car became submerged.

The victim and the car were hauled out while a group of people stood nearby, appearing to console one another. But there's been no information about who the driver was.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram