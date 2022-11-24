Read full article on original website
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
Elon Musk’s Pepe The Frog Tweet Decried By ADL Amid Overnight Tweetstorm Highlighting Guns, Revolutionary War Imagery & Fabricated CNN Headline
Just five days ago Elon Musk promised, “More and more over time, as we hew closer to the truth, Twitter will earn the trust of the people.” Then, the new owner of Twitter fired off a series of questionable posts overnight that drew rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, CNN and many of the platform’s users. Beginning about 2 a.m., the world’s wealthiest man tweeted a report attributing to CNN the idea that “Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” Problem is, according to CNN Communications in a reply to Musk’s tweet, the “headline...
Will Smith “Absolutely” Respects Anyone Not Ready For His On-Screen Return
Will Smith has responded to audiences choosing not to watch his upcoming film Emancipation. The actor spoke with Fox 5’s Good Day DC and revealed he would not blame anyone for not watching the film following the Oscars slap incident earlier this year. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” shared the Academy Award-winning actor. More from VIBE.comTake A First-Look At ‘Bel-Air' Season 2'Emancipation' Director Antoine Fuqua Hopes Audiences Move Past Will Smith's Oscars SlapWatch Will Smith's Daring Attempt To Escape Slavery In Intense Trailer For 'Emancipation' “My deepest...
A.J. Cook Revealed What It’s Been Like To Return To “Criminal Minds” Without Matthew Grey Gubler
"I was like, 'I don't know how to do this without him. Like, how do we do this?'"
