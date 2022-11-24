Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...

