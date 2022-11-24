Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
AEW Star Says They Ended Their Relationship With Teddy Hart
A current AEW star has confirmed that they no longer have a relationship with Teddy Hart, stating that they “don’t associate with him anymore.”. Teddy Hart – a member of the famed Hart wrestling family – has proved a controversial figure for many years. Recently a documentary series entitled ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ aired on Hulu, looking at the darker side of the one-time WWE protege.
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
TJRWrestling WWE Survivor Series 2022 Preview
It’s WWE Survivor Series featuring men’s and women’s WarGames for the first time on the main roster on a card with five matches with two titles on the line. John: I am really looking forward to this year’s Survivor Series. It’s weird writing about a card with only five matches, but just knowing how Triple H booked the NXT WarGames shows in the past, they will definitely be able to fill up three hours and even more with this card. I do feel bad for some wrestlers that aren’t on the show, but it’s a big roster, so some people are going to be left out.
Mandy Rose Draws Parallels Between Her Journey And Trish Stratus’
Is Mandy Rose the new Trish Stratus? Some say so. Trish Stratus is a WWE legend, leaving her mark in the company and in the entire world of professional wrestling during the Attitude Era. Here in 2022, Stratus is still quite relevant in wrestling and other realms, and modern-day talent in the ring is even being compared to her, such as Mandy Rose.
NJPW Crowds Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In 2023 After Two-Year Ban
NJPW’s audience will be able to cheer like normal fans once again…to a degree. New Japan Pro Wrestling, like other Japanese wrestling companies, reacted to the COVID pandemic in different ways. One of NJPW’s solutions was to outlaw any vocalizations during their shows. Because of that, fans...
Maria Kanellis On Why The Kingdom Signed With AEW
After having a discussion with WWE, Maria Kanellis said her and Mike Bennett felt like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was their home. Both Kanellis and Bennett have previously been in WWE, with the two joining the company in 2017 before they were ultimately released back in 2020. Their next move would be working with Ring of Honor (ROH) until they went on hiatus in 2021 after their ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
Road Dogg Called Out Following Controversial Tweet
Over the years, WWE has undergone a ton of evolution, eventually getting to a point of embracing a diverse group of professional wrestlers. While the diversity is accepted by universally everyone, there are some out there who think that wrestlers don’t know how to make the crowd pop, such as Disco Inferno and Road Dogg.
Brock Lesnar Has Surprising Business Venture That You Might Have Missed
Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Brock Lesnar haven’t always gotten along throughout their time in WWE, especially with “The Beast Incarnate” even breaking the arms of both Triple H and his long-time D-Generation X faction mate and friend Shawn Michaels. However, here in 2022 with...
“This Just Had No Place” – Jim Ross Recalls The Rock Slamming British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
Jim Ross sounded off on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. A Rock Bottom onto dog poop isn’t something that is often celebrated from The Rock’s legendary wrestling career, but that’s exactly what happened on the October 11, 1999 edition of Monday Night Raw.
Triple H Explains Future Of Hell In A Cell Matches
At this year’s version of WWE Survivor Series, Paul “Triple H” Levesque switched things up, bringing the WarGames bout to the company’s main roster. In 2017, Triple H brought the match to NXT. In the past, WWE has turned bouts into Premium Live Events that are...
Triple H On If WarGames Will Be New Survivor Series Tradition
Two WarGames matches took place at this year’s WWE Survivor Series, but Triple H is not confirming if it will be an annual thing just yet. For the first time in WWE history, WarGames matches took place on the main roster. Prior to this year’s Survivor Series, WWE only did WarGames matches in NXT from 2017 to 2021. The man in charge of NXT during most of that period was Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Bryan Danielson Set For Highly Anticipated First Time Ever Match
Bryan Danielson will have his hands full on the 30th of November edition of Dynamite as he faces an AEW star for the very first time. The American Dragon was clearly distressed on the 23rd of November edition of Dynamite in Chicago as he had to beg his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley not to attack his mentor William Regal following Regal’s betrayal of Moxley at Full Gear.
Triple H Says Survivor Series And WarGames Together Was About Paying Respect
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is currently the WWE Chief Content Officer, took a trip down memory lane speaking about his childhood in the post-Survivor Series press conference. The late, great Dusty Rhodes introduced the WarGames Match in WCW back in 1987, but WWE didn’t use the bout...
Alexa Bliss Wants To Evolve As A Character
Alexa Bliss is eager to get more creative. Bliss is a star in WWE, and has been for years now a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, as well as three reigns as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Earlier this month, Bliss and Asuka had the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for just five days, however, Bliss is already focused on new goals as we get closer to 2023.
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises “Very Valuable Asset” Braun Strowman
While not everyone has had good things to say recently about Braun Strowman, one WWE Hall of Famer sees him as a “very valuable asset.”. Kurt Angle squared off with Braun Strowman on a handful of occasions during his last run in WWE, including one memorable outing at TLC 2017 which saw Angle join The Shield for one night only.
Becky Lynch Talks WarGames Leap By Making Funny Eminem Song Reference
Becky Lynch has expressed how she felt after picking up a big win in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series while also referencing a famous Eminem song!. The 2022 edition of WWE Survivor Series kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair leading a team that also included Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch. They faced off against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Becky Lynch Confirmed For WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is back and she will be part of the Survivor Series after joining Bianca Belair’s team for WarGames. On the Friday, November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross) made their way out to the ring for a promo. As Bayley was complaining about Bianca Belair making them wait so long to reveal who the fifth member was going to be,
Road Dogg Details Vince McMahon’s “Very Special Relationship” With AEW Star
Vince McMahon was very close to Chris Jericho, who left WWE several years ago and joined AEW, so Road Dogg has provided some insight into how that happened. When All Elite Wrestling started in 2019, one of the biggest names they signed to an official contract was the former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho. After spending nearly twenty years in WWE (with a few breaks), Jericho was officially a part of another wrestling company.
