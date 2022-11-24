Read full article on original website
Turkish police detain protesters at anti-violence rally
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have broken up a rally calling for an end to violence against women and for Turkey’s return to a treaty aimed at protecting them, detaining dozens of people. The demonstrators tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, defying an order by authorities banning the rally on security and public order grounds. Police blocked off protesters from entering streets leading to Istiklal Friday, surrounded groups of protesters and apprehended them. An Associated Press journalist saw three busses full of detained protesters being taken to a nearby police station.
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem hospital says an Israeli man died of wounds sustained in blasts that hit the city earlier this week. Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh, who was critically wounded in one of the blasts at the city’s bus stops, had passed away. The first explosion occurred near a crowded bus stop on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in a settlement in the city’s north. The blasts immediately killed a 15-year-old dual Israeli-Canadian national and wounded 18 Israelis. Israeli police accused Palestinians of carrying out the attacks. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the explosions.
Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The head of Australia’s main domestic spy agency says the country has downgraded its terrorism threat level from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014. Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess says the defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East and an ineffective al-Qaida propaganda machine failing to connect with Western youth has resulted in fewer extremists in Australia. However, Burgess says there have been increases in radical nationalism and right-wing extremist ideology in Australia in the past couple of years. He says there have been 11 terrorist attacks and another 21 plots have been disrupted since the threat assessment was elevated from “possible” to “probable” in 2014.
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested Friday following Australia’s extradition request. Australia made another requests last year but Singh couldn’t be located. He was employed as a nurse in a town near Cairns when Cordingley was killed on a beach where she had gone to walk her dog.
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
