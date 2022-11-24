Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Syracuse Men’s Basketball, Football Teams Both Brawled on Saturday
The Orange may have taken the term “fighting spirit” a bit too literally.
waer.org
Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard
When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boston College vs. Syracuse: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Boston College Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. BC and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz ejected from Boston College game after throwing multiple punches
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be down an offensive lineman as it attempts to mount a comeback against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Enrique Cruz was ejected late in the second quarter after punching BC right edge Donovan Ezeiruaku several times in the back of his helmet. Cruz...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse advances to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Syracuse will host Vermont in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal next weekend.
Watch: Multiple Players, Coaches Ejected After Syracuse-Bryant Brawl
The Bulldogs got the last laugh in a 73–72 upset win.
In a chippy game with players and coaches ejected, Bryant wins it in the last second (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Bryant to see the latest...
waer.org
The New Jonny Flynn
Back in 2007, Jonny Flynn took Syracuse by storm. The Niagra Falls native burst onto the scene with 28 points in his first game with the Orange. The freshman was one of the most talented players in the nation the moment he stepped on the court. Flynn’s freshman season ended...
Two College Basketball Players Slapped Each Other on Court [WATCH]
The college basketball year is still young and things are already heating up on the court. Watch as a Syracuse basketball player slaps a Bryant Bulldogs player, then the player for Bryant slaps him back. However, when a fellow Syracuse player saw what happened, the much smaller player for Bryant...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
Syracuse’s crazy loss to Bryant at the buzzer: A melee and a freshman bright spot (quick hits)
Syracuse met Bryant in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. And with 7:25 left in the first half, a basketball game turned into a melee.
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0