Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard

When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)

Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

The New Jonny Flynn

Back in 2007, Jonny Flynn took Syracuse by storm. The Niagra Falls native burst onto the scene with 28 points in his first game with the Orange. The freshman was one of the most talented players in the nation the moment he stepped on the court. Flynn’s freshman season ended...
SYRACUSE, NY
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

247Sports

