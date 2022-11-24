Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
$66 million grant aims to reward Nebraska childcare workers
(Nebraska News Connection) As a way to reward those who have stayed in the child care field, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants to workers with at least six continuous months at a licensed child care facility in the state.
kiowacountypress.net
Getting priorities on track to foster healthy elk populations in Wyoming
(Wyoming News Service) After receiving input from stakeholders earlier this year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has released a list of priorities guiding its initial draft of a management plan for the controversial practice of feeding wild elk at winter feedgrounds. Kristin Combs - executive director of Wyoming Wildlife...
kiowacountypress.net
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) - Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as of...
kiowacountypress.net
State of Washington grants $32.5M stimulus to boost small businesses
(The Center Square) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state's Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The awards range from $500,000 to $5 million and are conditional pending contract...
Comments / 0