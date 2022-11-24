Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Lindsey Fire Department is ready for the Christmas season. Courtesy of Brookville Holiday Association’s Annual Christmas Celebration. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto With Pasta
1 – 16 oz. pkg. spiral pasta. -In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. -Stir in chicken, tomatoes, and pesto; heat through. -Sprinkle with pine nuts. -Makes 8 servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with...
Brookville Chamber Mixer Set for December 15
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chamber Mixer at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Thursday, December 15. The event is set for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The local library is so much more than a house of books and...
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Police Investigating Theft of Several Items from Storage Unit
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Clearfield County last month. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, unknown actor(s) cut a lock on a storage unit near Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on October 4 and 9:00 a.m. on October 6.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Coffee Bean Ice Cream Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Coffee Bean Ice Cream Cake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. You can never go wrong with this delicious recipe!. 1-3/4 cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 28 wafers) 1/4 cup butter, melted. 2 quarts coffee ice cream, softened. 1/3 cup chocolate-covered coffee beans,...
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, November 28 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dog. The restaurant will open on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 a.m. for the Hunters Special Breakfast: Choice of Meat, Home Fries, Two Eggs, and Toast. Tuesday, November 29 – Ham Balls,...
AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
MERCY, MERCY: Port Allegany Dominates Reynolds, 42-8, to Move on to the PIAA Class A Semifinals
BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was a command performance from a team that is playing its best football of the year. A team that not only has the support of the community but also from all of District 9. Port Allegany didn’t let Reynolds, the three-time District 10 champion,...
GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
GANT: Local Woman Allegedly Caught with Drugs, Illegal Firearms Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman who was on state parole is back in prison, and now faces felony drug and illegal firearms charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gabrielle E. Reffett, 24, of Clearfield, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony possession...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Terence Davis
Terence Davis served our country in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. Terence Davis served his country with the U.S. Navy on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged from service with the U.S. Navy, he joined and served with the...
