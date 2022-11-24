Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
ladailypost.com
AFRL Encourages Public Sector Collaboration, Insight At 2022 New Mexico Cyber & Space Symposium
AFRL senior engineer Joseph ‘Dan’ Trujillo, the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate’s Space Cyber Resiliency lead and organizer of the New Mexico Cyber and Space Symposium in Albuquerque, holds a CubeSat miniature of a satellite. The CubeSat contains all the components of a satellite and allows AFRL to study vulnerabilities in a space vehicle to develop solutions for protection against cyberattack. Courtesy/Tyrell Etsitty, USAF.
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
unm.edu
Mary Clark honored as 2021 FM Outstanding Manger
Mary Clark, manager of UNM Facilities Management's Office of Sustainability, recently received the 2021 FM Outstanding Manager Award during the UNM All-Staff Meeting and Annual United Way Fundraiser. Current FM staff nominated Clark for the award, highlighting her strong support for the entire FM team. In 2016, the Facilities Management...
New Mexico Artisan Market expected to attract thousands
The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico.
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ladailypost.com
Teatro Paraguas: A Musical Piñata For Christmas Dec. 9-18
Teatro Paraguas presents ‘A Musical Piñata for Christmas’ is 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday Dec. 9-18 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. Courtesy/Teatro Paraguas. Scene from ‘A Musical Piñata for Christmas’ at Teatro Paraguas. Courtesy/Teatro Paragua. TEATRO...
KRQE Newsfeed: Water woes, Raising funds, Rain/snow southeast NM, Fancy feast, Slopes open
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque police investigating fatal pedestrian crash Black Friday 2022 store hours: What time Walmart, others open Enjoy new sweet and savory treats at the River of Lights National forest considers lethal methods to get rid of wild cattle What to do with all that leftover turkey The work that goes behind every […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Phoenix to Santa Fe
This amazing road trip from Phoenix to Santa Fe is a scenic, relaxing, and memorable drive with plenty of nature to see along the way. On this adventure, you will drive past some of the iconic national forests and parks of the US, as well as some fascinating cities brimming with cultural attractions.
pinonpost.com
More businesses forced to go ‘cashless’ due to robberies, skyrocketing crime
Many small businesses are being forced to go “cashless” after a string of robberies that have left them with thousands of dollars swiped by criminals. Santa Fe’s Rowley Farmhouse Ales was robbed on November 8 of over $2,000 and a safe that costs about $1,000. “They ripped...
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
kunm.org
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
Opening night for River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
krtnradio.com
Services Announced for Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez
Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez passed away peacefully November 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 75. She was born in Raton, New Mexico on January 28, 1947. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 with Rosary at 11:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass at St Patrick’s/St Joseph’s Church in Raton. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery.
