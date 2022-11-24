ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffery Monroe
3d ago

Auburn never became Alabama, and never will. Pat Tie Dye went 6-6 against UA and never won a National Title. Also AU only has 2 NC 1957 and 2010.

AL.com

Goodman: For Cadillac, hope and a prayer at the Iron Bowl

The chaplain of the Auburn football team is Rev. Chette Williams. Win or lose, Williams is always there for Auburn. Brother Chette they call him, and few are the people with more insight into Auburn football. He has seen some things. Brother Chette was a linebacker at Auburn from 1982...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

‘It means everything’: A tearful Cadillac Williams reflects on time as Auburn’s interim coach

Cadillac Williams’ eyes were bloodshot as he walked out of the visiting locker room in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn’s interim coach fought back the tears as they welled in his eyes after stepping to the podium. The pain in his voice was matched only by the pride as he reflected on what was his final game as the Tigers’ interim head coach and the experience of the last four weeks leading his alma mater.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss

Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Instant analysis: Alabama builds Iron Bowl lead, holds off Auburn

This was the full 2022 Alabama football experience. The 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn was, at times, dominant. There was the mid-game slump but they’d built enough of a lead to weather the second-half surge as Auburn fought for bowl eligibility. Instead, Alabama‘s 10th win avoided the winner-take-all...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama takes down No. 1-ranked North Carolina in quadruple overtime

Alabama’s loss Friday night to UConn gave the Tide a chance to score a win against the top-ranked team in the country, and it capitalized in wildly dramatic fashion. No. 18 Alabama defeated North Carolina, 103-101, in quadruple overtime of Sunday’s third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational to mark the program’s first win over an Associated Press men’s basketball poll No. 1-ranked team since 2004.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Led by Jarquez Hunter, Auburn gashes Alabama for most rushing yards in Nick Saban era

Jarquez Hunter put his name up there with former Heisman finalist Tre Mason in the Iron Bowl. The sophomore running back turned in the best rushing performance for Auburn against Alabama since Mason’s 164-yard effort during the fabled 2013 matchup between the two cross-state rivals. Hunter ran for 134 yards to pace a historic rushing performance for the Tigers in their 49-27 loss to the No. 7 Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC

The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
