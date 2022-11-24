Read full article on original website
Jeffery Monroe
3d ago
Auburn never became Alabama, and never will. Pat Tie Dye went 6-6 against UA and never won a National Title. Also AU only has 2 NC 1957 and 2010.
Bonus notes, observations from another look at Alabama’s Iron Bowl win
Just like that, the Alabama regular season is over. And, for a change, there won’t be a 13th week in the SEC championship so Saturday’s 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn offered some degree of punctuation. There’s still some degree of playoff drama but the Crimson Tide remains...
Goodman: For Cadillac, hope and a prayer at the Iron Bowl
The chaplain of the Auburn football team is Rev. Chette Williams. Win or lose, Williams is always there for Auburn. Brother Chette they call him, and few are the people with more insight into Auburn football. He has seen some things. Brother Chette was a linebacker at Auburn from 1982...
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
Talty: What could have been defines Alabama season with playoff hopes barely alive
Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes still aren’t officially dead, but it’ll take more chaos and carnage to have the slimmest of chances of making the cut. Assuming Alabama doesn’t make the field, the 2022 season review will prompt quite a bit of what-if questions. What if...
‘It means everything’: A tearful Cadillac Williams reflects on time as Auburn’s interim coach
Cadillac Williams’ eyes were bloodshot as he walked out of the visiting locker room in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn’s interim coach fought back the tears as they welled in his eyes after stepping to the podium. The pain in his voice was matched only by the pride as he reflected on what was his final game as the Tigers’ interim head coach and the experience of the last four weeks leading his alma mater.
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss
Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
Instant analysis: Alabama builds Iron Bowl lead, holds off Auburn
This was the full 2022 Alabama football experience. The 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn was, at times, dominant. There was the mid-game slump but they’d built enough of a lead to weather the second-half surge as Auburn fought for bowl eligibility. Instead, Alabama‘s 10th win avoided the winner-take-all...
Alabama takes down No. 1-ranked North Carolina in quadruple overtime
Alabama’s loss Friday night to UConn gave the Tide a chance to score a win against the top-ranked team in the country, and it capitalized in wildly dramatic fashion. No. 18 Alabama defeated North Carolina, 103-101, in quadruple overtime of Sunday’s third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational to mark the program’s first win over an Associated Press men’s basketball poll No. 1-ranked team since 2004.
Instant analysis: Auburn’s feel-good finish falls apart in Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn players came through Tiger Walk and into Bryant-Denny Stadium wearing shirts honoring their interim coach’s Iron Bowl moment. GO CRAZY, the shirts read, recalling Cadillac Williams’ 2003 opening-play touchdown against Alabama. The Tigers wanted to make their own Iron Bowl history on Saturday in what was likely...
Alabama OL ‘optimistic’ about CFP rankings as Tide ‘peaking at the right time’
To be clear, Alabama still needs significant help for any playoff scenario would be plausible. No two-loss team has ever made a College Football Playoff semifinal in the first eight years of the four-team bracket. But weird stuff is happening and Alabama’s done nothing to hurt its cause since that second loss back on Nov. 5 at LSU.
Alabama’s offense returned to form in the Iron Bowl as change looms
This Iron Bowl lacked the drama and lasting moments of others in the past decade, but few of the rivalry’s 86 previous games saw Alabama’s offense perform like it did Saturday night. The Tide trotted into the locker room at halftime with 348 yards and 35 points, then...
Led by Jarquez Hunter, Auburn gashes Alabama for most rushing yards in Nick Saban era
Jarquez Hunter put his name up there with former Heisman finalist Tre Mason in the Iron Bowl. The sophomore running back turned in the best rushing performance for Auburn against Alabama since Mason’s 164-yard effort during the fabled 2013 matchup between the two cross-state rivals. Hunter ran for 134 yards to pace a historic rushing performance for the Tigers in their 49-27 loss to the No. 7 Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Saban, Alabama players have something to say to negative Tide fans
His players certainly did too -- Will Anderson especially. In a polite setting, Saban calls these Alabama fans “naysayers” and you can hear the passion when he spoke about them Saturday night. Alabama had just beat Auburn, 49-27 in the Iron Bowl for its third straight win since its second loss of the season.
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
Rewinding Alabama’s 4OT win over North Carolina in Phil Knight Invitational
Alabama faced No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. It was the second time this calendar year the Tide has met the top-ranked team in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll, after it lost to then-No. 1 Auburn in February.
Robby Ashford plays through pain in defeat against Alabama in his first Iron Bowl
Hoover High alum and Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford lived out a childhood by playing in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Ashford scored the game’s first touchdown with a run for 24 yards on 2nd and eight with 8:31 left in the first quarter. Getting the opportunity to play in...
After Ohio State’s loss, where does Alabama rank in polls ahead of final CFP rankings?
The College Football Playoff committee’s weekly rankings Tuesday evening are most important, but Sunday’s editions of the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls gave an indication of Alabama’s chances of making the four-team playoff. Alabama was No. 6 in both polls, moving up from a No. 7...
The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC
The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
What Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs said about futures at Alabama
Alabama juniors Bryce Young and Will Anderson were not among the 17 players honored by the program on senior day, but Saturday’s Iron Bowl was almost certainly their final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The same could also be true for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a junior who transferred from...
