AL.com

Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships

The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC

The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama alumni go on injured reserve in NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The IR designation requires the former Alabama alumni to miss at least the next four games. But Rams coach Sean McVay said Robinson will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Saban jokes with Will Anderson after sideline cut: ‘I just had to keep laughing’

Will Anderson stood on the sidelines during the Iron Bowl and tried to keep his focus on Auburn’s run-heavy offense. Nick Saban wasn’t helping. During Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban looked at Anderson — one of the most-feared players in the sport, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’ — and noted how Saban’s generation was just built differently.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Leroy’s Brayden Huebner scores 3 second-half TDs to top Millry for spot in 1A final

Brayden Huebner rushed for three second-half scores to lead Leroy over Millry 28-11 on Friday to give the Bears a spot in the AHSAA Class 1A Super 7 finals. Leroy (12-1) will meet Pickens County (11-3) for the crown at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bears will be making their eighth title game appearance, their first since 2017. Leroy won in 2010, three straight from 2006-08 and in 2004.
MILLRY, AL
AL.com

Is re-signing Daron Payne key to Commanders’ future?

In the present Washington Commanders, coach Ron Rivera sees a lot of the Carolina Panthers of a decade ago. But for the Commanders to follow the same path as the Panthers to multiple division championships, Washington will need to keep defensive tackle Daron Payne from departing as a free agent after this season, the coach indicated this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

