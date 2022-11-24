The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO