Read full article on original website
Related
What Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs said about futures at Alabama
Alabama juniors Bryce Young and Will Anderson were not among the 17 players honored by the program on senior day, but Saturday’s Iron Bowl was almost certainly their final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The same could also be true for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a junior who transferred from...
Complete AHSAA semifinal scores, Super 7 championship pairings for next week
Here are the scores from Friday’s AHSAA state semifinals and the pairings for next week’s Super 7 championships. All games to be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Girls flag: Auburn vs. Oxford, 2 p.m. Class 7A: Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Class...
Pickens County scores on final play, beats Coosa Christian in 1A semifinals
Pickens County’s Kemaurion Plott caught a Hail Mary on the game’s final play to give the Tornadoes a 44-40 victory over Coosa Christian on Friday night in the Class 1A semifinals at G.S. Spruill Stadium in Reform. The victory sends the Tornadoes (11-3) into the 1A championship game...
Packers QB Rodgers (ribs) exits loss to Eagles in 3rd quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
Saraland defense stifles No. 1 Theodore to win Region 1 rematch, earn trip to 6A final
The Saraland Spartans reached the Class 6A semifinals behind a high-scoring offense led by four sensational sophomore playmakers. But it was the defense that helped carry Saraland into next week’s title game. One week after giving up 56 points in an overtime win over Homewood, No. 4 Saraland held...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships
The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
Auburn NFL roundup: Anthony Schwartz shows his speed in Browns’ win
The Cleveland Browns have been trying to find the best way to unleash wide receiver Anthony Schwartz’s speed since selecting him from Auburn in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But in 20 NFL games, Schwartz’s career totals were 12 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown,...
Josh Jacobs caps historically productive game with 86-yard overtime touchdown
Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left in overtime to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and cap a historic day for the former Alabama running back on Sunday. Jacobs had the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history...
The latest on Bill O’Brien, coaching searches involving Alabama OC
The coaching carousel is already cranking into full gear and Alabama’s offensive coordinator’s name is popping up. Bill O’Brien, in his second season with the Crimson Tide, was “in deep convos” with Georgia Tech, according to Jeff Shultz of The Athletic. That interest has since “cooled,” Shultz said as new athletics director J Batt makes his first big hire.
Jywon Boyd lifts Charles Henderson past Faith Academy, into Class 5A title game
Jywon Boyd was all Charles Henderson needed as he ran for a score, caught a 22-yard TD and added a 25-yard scoop-and-score to push the Trojans into next week’s 5A state championship game with a 27-12 win at Faith Academy. “My game comes from hard work and always grinding,”...
2 Alabama alumni go on injured reserve in NFL
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The IR designation requires the former Alabama alumni to miss at least the next four games. But Rams coach Sean McVay said Robinson will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Saban jokes with Will Anderson after sideline cut: ‘I just had to keep laughing’
Will Anderson stood on the sidelines during the Iron Bowl and tried to keep his focus on Auburn’s run-heavy offense. Nick Saban wasn’t helping. During Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban looked at Anderson — one of the most-feared players in the sport, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’ — and noted how Saban’s generation was just built differently.
Leroy’s Brayden Huebner scores 3 second-half TDs to top Millry for spot in 1A final
Brayden Huebner rushed for three second-half scores to lead Leroy over Millry 28-11 on Friday to give the Bears a spot in the AHSAA Class 1A Super 7 finals. Leroy (12-1) will meet Pickens County (11-3) for the crown at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bears will be making their eighth title game appearance, their first since 2017. Leroy won in 2010, three straight from 2006-08 and in 2004.
Is re-signing Daron Payne key to Commanders’ future?
In the present Washington Commanders, coach Ron Rivera sees a lot of the Carolina Panthers of a decade ago. But for the Commanders to follow the same path as the Panthers to multiple division championships, Washington will need to keep defensive tackle Daron Payne from departing as a free agent after this season, the coach indicated this week.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0