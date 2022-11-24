Read full article on original website
Related
A.J. Cook Revealed What It’s Been Like To Return To “Criminal Minds” Without Matthew Grey Gubler
"I was like, 'I don't know how to do this without him. Like, how do we do this?'"
Will Smith “Absolutely” Respects Anyone Not Ready For His On-Screen Return
Will Smith has responded to audiences choosing not to watch his upcoming film Emancipation. The actor spoke with Fox 5’s Good Day DC and revealed he would not blame anyone for not watching the film following the Oscars slap incident earlier this year. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” shared the Academy Award-winning actor. More from VIBE.comTake A First-Look At ‘Bel-Air' Season 2'Emancipation' Director Antoine Fuqua Hopes Audiences Move Past Will Smith's Oscars SlapWatch Will Smith's Daring Attempt To Escape Slavery In Intense Trailer For 'Emancipation' “My deepest...
This Woman's Boss Said She Had To Either Work Last Minute Or Be Fired, So She Quit, And People Are Cheering Her On
"I'm already approved to take off that weekend..."
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
"He Helped Me Through My Colonoscopy": Women Are Sharing How They Realized Their Partners Actually Loved Them, And It's Heart-Warming
"I wanted to buy my nephew a Nintendo Switch in a certain color for Christmas. It was sold out online and in stores near us. While I was sleeping, he drove to a Target an hour away and waited an hour before the store even opened to get it. He surprised me in the morning with it."
Comments / 0