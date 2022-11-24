Vera Wang has dressed some of the most iconic celebrity brides throughout history. Think back to Ariana Grande's silk charmeuse open-back dress, Issa Rae's custom strapless ball gown, Victoria Beckham's iconic corset ensemble, Mariah Carey's off-the-shoulder princess gown, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian's custom Vera Wang wedding looks (to name a few!). After launching her bridal line in 1990, the designer quickly established herself as one of the most iconic designers in both the ready-to-wear and bridal spaces. Today, Wang adds another collection of gorgeous dresses to the Vera Wang Bride brand—which is now part of the Pronovias Group—full of fashion-forward and enchanting looks.

5 HOURS AGO