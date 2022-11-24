Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid launch? Vault of the Incarnates release date
WoW Dragonflight players are gearing up for the release of the expansion’s first raid Vault of the Incarnates. Here is the raid’s release date, and what to expect. WoW Dragonflight kicks off in November, meaning an entirely new expansion’s worth of content hits live servers. As with...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With...
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 reveals final anime arc with promotional video
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its final arc, and a recently released promotional video reveals what said arc will involve. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017
Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017. Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come...
dexerto.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credits scene explained
Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special does have a post-credits scene – here’s what happens. While we caught up with James Gunn’s space bandits in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s been a whole five years since the Guardians of the Galaxy got a Marvel project all to themselves.
This Xbox series S Cyber Monday deal sees the games console reduced to its lowest ever price
The Black Friday sales have now come to an end, but fear not because Cyber Monday is now in full swing.If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming, it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in. Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution. It’s also an...
dexerto.com
Where to find the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Game Freak is taking competitive battling up a notch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to new items like the Covert Cloak. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding a Covert Cloak for themselves. A fully open world and three different story paths weren’t the only big changes...
dexerto.com
xQc exposes Twitch viewer who donated nearly 200 times to trash talk him
Twitch streamer xQc responded to a viewer who was determined to interact with him, following a number of donations totalling $850 to gain his attention with trash talk. Whether it is streamers like xQc, Amouranth or Pokimane, viewers are eager to gain the attention of their favourite creators. Félix ‘xQc’...
dexerto.com
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie review: A long but sweet send off to the sisters
Considered to be one of the best harem animes of recent years, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is a good send off to these girls. As stated by Crunchyroll, “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is the highly-anticipated conclusion of the popular romantic comedy,” of which the first two seasons are currently available to view on the streaming site.
dexerto.com
CoD insider claims MW2 devs interested in Ghost spinoff campaign
Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley has been a hit for Infinity Ward ever since his introduction to the franchise and now it appears the studio may be interested in giving him his own MW2 spinoff. Ghost’s history in Call of Duty is an expansive one. First debuting back in Modern...
dexerto.com
Insane Pokemon Scarlet & Violet exploit guarantees one hit kills
A Pokemon trainer discovered an in-game exploit that guarantees one-hit-KO moves land, severely breaking the online battle stadium play environment. One-hit KO moves are balanced in Pokemon games by having terrible accuracy. These moves, more often than not, miss their target, thereby creating a high-risk but high-reward situation. Check out...
Indian Film Biz Needs To Focus On Story-telling, Not Just Scale, To Get Audiences Back Into Cinemas, Say IFFI Goa Panelists
A group of leading Indian filmmakers and producers discussed strategies for bringing local audiences back into cinemas following the huge rise in OTT consumption in India, at a panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. “The platforms existed before the pandemic and people flirted with them, but when the pandemic happened they took OTT home and started consuming content across different languages and genres,” said Vivek Krishnani, CEO of IN10 Media Network and former Sony India head. “When cinemas opened again, people were shy to return, but the choice of content that drives them to cinemas can’t...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trainer loses Clodsire over a cliff in a hilarious glitch
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have encountered a number of glitches and bugs while exploring the Paldea region, and one fan has lost their trusted partner over a steep cliff while trying to battle. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had plenty of memorable experiences while traveling through the Paldea...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand DMZ Solos as Tarkov-like mode lauded
Warzone 2 players are loving Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode so much that they’re demanding a solo version to be developed and added by Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the most ambitious CoD title yet, as the franchise’s iconic multiplayer is backed up by Warzone 2 and the brand-new DMZ mode.
dexerto.com
Dafran baffled after Overwatch 2 payload C9 somehow ends in a draw
Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Dafran was left completely in awe after his payload match ended in a bizarre draw. Draws in Overwatch 2 are much rarer than they were in the first game thanks to the removal of the dreaded tie-ridden 2CP game mode, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist in the sequel.
dexerto.com
Destiny reveals he could finally be getting unbanned on Twitch & Twitter
YouTube streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell revealed that he could be unbanned on both Twitch & Twitter soon after he formally appealed his Twitch ban and reached out to his connections to get his Twitter back. Destiny was permanently banned from Twitch back on October 7, 2021, after he...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy player wipes entire enemy team with only their pistol
Mercy isn’t an Overwatch 2 character known for their high DPS, but Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that she can put out some serious damage in the right hands. It’s fairly common to see a game of Overwatch 2 end with a Mercy main having 0 damage dealt. Amped damage doesn’t contribute to this number, so those who don’t pull out her pistol don’t have a chance of doing their own damage outside of melee.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Apathy shares tips to win Gulags and get money fast
Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov is a former CDL pro and current Warzone 2 standout. He’s shared some tips that’ll have aspiring demons winning more Gulags and collecting cash as fast as possible. Apathy is a Call of Duty World Champion with an impressive Warzone resume behind him,...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Lead reveals Midas was changed last second before Chapter 2 arrival
A lead member of the Fortnite team has revealed a big change was made to Midas just a day before he was added to the game. There have been several notable villains across Fortnite’s lifespan but few have had as big an impact as Midas. The bad guy with the golden touch, his sleek design has garnered him quite the fanbase despite being one of the baddies.
dexerto.com
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
Comments / 0