WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
Neptune HX99G: New MINISFORUM mini-PC previewed with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6600M combination
MINISFORUM has showcased the Neptune HX99G in Japan ahead of the mini-PC’s release later this year. Equipped with one of AMD’s most powerful laptop APUs, the Neptun HX99G will also be available with the Radeon RX 6600M and plenty of ports. PC Watch reports that MINISFORUM will soon...
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Dimensity Edition is destined for the US market
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Galaxy A series of Android smartphones is projected to launch with an updated, almost high-end, build compared to its predecessors in 2023. All of its variants might be eligible for this upgraded look, even the potentially affordable A14 4G and 5G.
GMKtec presents NucBox 9 mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and 16 GB RAM
GMKtec has introduced the NucBox 9, a mini-PC that builds on last month’s NucBox 8. While the latter relies on the low-powered Intel Celeron N4100, GMKtec has equipped the NucBox 9 with the Ryzen 5 5600U, a Cezanne generation APU built around AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture. For context, the Ryzen 5 5600U should provide over 4x the performance of the Celeron N4100.
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro return excellent Geekbench 5 scores thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
Apple iPad 10: The entry into Apple's tablet world becomes more expensive
The 10th generation of the iPad takes up the design of the iPad Air 2020 and its successor. It is run by an Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is equipped with 4 GB of working memory. You have the option between 64 or 256 GB of internal storage, and there is also an optional mobile connection. In addition, it is also able to use Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 now.
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
SpaceX offers free Starlink for RV subscription month deal as Canada gets a dish price cut
If you get the Starlink for RV satellite Internet in the US now, you'll be in for a subscription price cut in the form of the first month of usage free. SpaceX is running the promo in sync with one of the most successful Black Friday shopping discount seasons in recent memory, as a Starlink for RV deal in Canada keeps the subscription price intact, but cuts the price of the equipment by more than 20% instead.
Nothing Phone (1) updated with improved experimental AirPods support
Nothing has started distributing Nothing OS 1.1.7, less than a month after the company released the last update for the Phone (1). As always, Nothing has upgraded the Nothing Phone (1) to a new Android security update. Unusually, Nothing claims to have upgraded the Phone (1) to ‘October / November Security Patch’, rather than one or the other.
RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow
Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
Tesla lowers Supercharger prices across the board breaking the gas-powered vehicle fueling cost parity
Tesla's rising Supercharger prices in California made EV charging costs equal to the fueling of your average gas-powered vehicle at one point on rampant energy inflation, especially during the summer hot waves, while the company shrank the off-peak hours charging window. Since a Model 3 averages electricity consumption of 0.25 kWh/mi, when Supercharger costs surpassed US$0.60 per kWh at peak times, its charging costs hit parity with topping up the gas tank of an average 40 MPG gas engine car at US$6 a gallon, making one of the big EV selling points somewhat moot.
