Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO