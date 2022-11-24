Read full article on original website
theseasonalhomestead.com
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days. The Storm Prediction Center has eastern Arkansas under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. An enhanced risk is a level 3 of 5 and means all types of severe weather including tornadoes are possible.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
Accidents near Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting travel to NWA, have been cleared
Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
Scott Eizember: One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
The search for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is considered one of the longest in Oklahoma state history, and it started in October of 2003.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine on Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday
TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear in the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. TOMORROW: Sunny and mild weather on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with a light wind from the south. TUESDAY: The chance for strong...
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Semifinals
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 semifinals kick off across the state
picturecorrect.com
Interesting Photo of the Day: The Ozarks at Dawn
Arkansas is a state blessed with loads of natural beauty. However, not many people are aware of it. You could call it the state of wonderful rolling hills, forests, and meandering rivers. That’s the kind of rich natural scenery you’ll find. And the following image, taken by photographer Matt MacPherson, gives a glimpse of the state’s beauty:
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
KTLO
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
neareport.com
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 13
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Karen Schwartz Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know. Sloan Perrin, Nashville, QBThe senior rushed 25 times for 170 yards and 2 ...
A Mysterious 7 foot Tall Hairy Creature With Red Eyes Spawned the Legend of Boggy Creek
In 1971, a man named Bobby Ford of Texarkana claimed he was attacked in his house by a 7-foot-tall hairy creature with red eyes. The Texarkana Gazette reported the incident and thus the legend of the "Fouke Monster" was born. Later on, The Associated Press and United Press International wire services picked it up further fueling the Fouke frenzy across the nation.
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
