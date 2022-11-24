ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days. The Storm Prediction Center has eastern Arkansas under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. An enhanced risk is a level 3 of 5 and means all types of severe weather including tornadoes are possible.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: The Ozarks at Dawn

Arkansas is a state blessed with loads of natural beauty. However, not many people are aware of it. You could call it the state of wonderful rolling hills, forests, and meandering rivers. That’s the kind of rich natural scenery you’ll find. And the following image, taken by photographer Matt MacPherson, gives a glimpse of the state’s beauty:
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Yana Bostongirl

A Mysterious 7 foot Tall Hairy Creature With Red Eyes Spawned the Legend of Boggy Creek

In 1971, a man named Bobby Ford of Texarkana claimed he was attacked in his house by a 7-foot-tall hairy creature with red eyes. The Texarkana Gazette reported the incident and thus the legend of the "Fouke Monster" was born. Later on, The Associated Press and United Press International wire services picked it up further fueling the Fouke frenzy across the nation.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy