Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Becky Sarni of Pasadena Is Elected to New Term on National Board of the Christ Child Society

The National Christ Child Society (NCCS), one of the nation’s oldest organizations dedicated to serving the needs of under-resourced children, has announced the appointment of Becky Sarni of Pasadena, Calif., to its National Board of Directors as a Vice President, for the 2022-2024 term. The new slate of officers was made official at the NCCS National Convention in Tucson, Ariz., on September 17, 2022.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Fan Out Across Pasadena Thursday, Delivering Hot Thanksgiving Meals

Pasadena police detectives and officers fanned out across the city on Thanksgiving morning on a different-than-usual mission: to deliver hot turkey dinners to those in need, including many elderly citizens in the community who are homebound. The effort was in partnership with the Pasadena Tabernacle of the Salvation Army, which...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

President’s Breakfast Honoring Amy Wainscott and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses To Be Held December 6

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites the community to attend the President’s Breakfast at the Pasadena Hilton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Chamber members and friends will hear Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott discuss her experience during the year leading up to the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. She will discuss topics and share ideas and decisions behind Turning the Corner, the theme for the 2023 Tournament, with honored special guests the Royal Court, as well as Tournament presidents past, present and future.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Nonprofits Urge Pasadenans to Not Overlook Giving Tuesday

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday, which is observed on Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their chosen charities. It was initiated in 2012 by Henry Timms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center in New York City, with the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony

Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Urges Homeowners to Sign up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt Program

The City of Pasadena is urging local homeowners to consider signing up for Earthquake Brace+Bolt program before the deadline arrives Monday. The Earthquake Brace+Bolt is a grant program that “helps homeowners lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake by offering qualified homeowners a grant for up to $3,000 toward a building code-compliant earthquake retrofit.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

COVID Cases in Pasadena Rise, Seven-Day Average Up 63% Since Nov. 1

Pasadena Public Health Department case counts show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Pasadena has risen from 18.4 cases on Nov. 1 to 30.1 cases on Nov. 23, an increase of 63.5%. As of Friday, 5 patients were in Huntington Health’s ICU, of whom 60% were vaccinated. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Company Launches Software With Implications for Reducing Real Estate Fraud

Pasadena-based Glacier Flow announced this week the launch of Wire Instructions Verification, a web app that allows businesses to securely send financial wires transactions, reducing the risk of fraud. According to Glacier Flow, which is focused on developing software that modernizes real estate payments and brings greater security to the...

