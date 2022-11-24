Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Powdersville slows Clinton season to a halt
GREENVILLE – Powdersville couldn’t stop Clinton Friday night in the Class 3A Upstate title game. The reverse was also true. The Patriots advanced to the state football finals by containing the Red Devils, 27-14. They eliminated the breakaways, and one they didn’t got called back. Two teams averaging nearly 50 points a game had to settle for less. Powdersville converted only 1-12 3rd downs but 4-5 4th downs.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
laurenscountysports.com
PC goes cold in 4th quarter
MOREHEAD, Ky. – A career-best 22 points by 5th-year senior Bryanna Brady went for naught as Morehead State shut down Presbyterian in the 4th quarter of the Eagles’ 59-54 victory on Saturday in women’s basketball at Johnson Arena. Morehead State (2-4) outscored PC 13-4 in the 4th...
wspa.com
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in …. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child. 7Weather Forecast. Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg. The South Carolina gamecocks took down the Clemson...
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
laurenscountysports.com
Charlotte puts Blue Hose away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Charlotte 49ers – Brice Williams (14), Aly Khalifa (13) and Igor Milicic Jr. (13) – scored in double figures in a 69-42 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon. Marquis Barnett and Houston Jones led the Blue Hose (1-6) with 10 points apiece. Charlotte...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler throws costly pick-6 in first quarter vs. Clemson
South Carolina’s quest for an upset against Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl didn’t get off to the greatest start. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an early pick-6 that was taken back 35 yards by Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.:. South Carolina is wearing black helmets with the...
Swinney on possibility of open QB competition
The inconsistency in Clemson's performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday. The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football has a dilemma with running quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON – Clemson football needs quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to win, needs him to run the ball and needs him to stay healthy. Can all three exist? Maybe not to the extent is has so far season. Uiagalelei took some big hits Saturday in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina...
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson
Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
ESPN GameDay analyst calls for quarterback change at Clemson
Once again the Tigers struggled to get a passing game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and the home win streak and streak over South Carolina ended. A member of the ESPN GameDay crew is calling for (...)
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play
Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team
After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory
Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
Tigers ‘stand very high’ for four-star DL prospect after Clemson visit
A 2025 defensive lineman hailing from the Palmetto State made the trip up to Clemson for the Tiger’s 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star (...)
