Fightful

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers 'Broken Arm And Dislocated Elbow' On 11/25 WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on Friday, November 25, twenty-four hours prior to Shotzi challenging Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. Rodriguez and Shotzi were scheduled to face Rousey and Baszler in tag action but before the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez, slamming her arm with the lid of a gear crate.
Kevin Owens Has A Message For Sami Zayn, FTR Retain | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for November 25, 2022. - Kevin Owens approached Sami Zayn backstage and wondered what would happen if Zayn did something that upset The Bloodline. While Jey Uso secretly listened in the background, he noted that he has had to bail Zayn out plenty of times in the past. Owens told Zayn to strike first, rather than waiting for The Bloodline to turn on him. Jey then confronted Zayn, who lied about his conversation with Owens.
Matt Sydal: If AEW Started Its Own Cruiserweight Division, I Would Be On Top Of It

Matt Sydal comments on whether he'd want to see a Cruiserweight Championship in AEW. Sydal has wrestled around the world for a range of companies, including TNA, ROH, WWE, AEW, Dragon Gate, PWG, and NJPW. He is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion and a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, among other accolades. Given his accomplishments, he has established himself as one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in the wrestling world today.
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Kayla Harrison Reacts To First Pro Loss At 2022 PFL World Championships: "Failure Is My Fuel"

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former reigning PFL women's lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, is handling her first professional MMA defeat as well as possible. Harrison spoke with reporters following her unanimous decision loss to Larissa Pacheco in their trilogy bout at the 2022 PFL's World Championships this past weekend and explained what went wrong in the fight for her, while also describing the pain losing causes her.
Producers And Backstage News From WWE Raw & Smackdown November 14-18

- Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms. - US Title: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - There were several revisions to the lineup. Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled to wrestle. Rollins vs. Balor was made a United States Title match, and Elias & Riddle vs. Alpha Academy was set for the show.
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals

WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
More Details On WWE's Interest In Jonah fka Bronson Reed

WWE has interest in another former name, but that's not news. However, them being offering him a deal is. Recently, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported that WWE had interest in Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, with Wrestling Observer now reporting that he has a contract offer. Bronson was released in 2021, and Triple H was always a big supporter of his, evidenced by his booking within NXT. However, Jonah has since moved on to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was given a massive victory over Kazuchika Okada in 2022, all while not under a full-time contract.
Zelina Vega Praises Ronda Rousey, Loves That She's In WWE

Count Zelina Vega among the fans of Ronda Rousey. Since joining WWE in 2018, Ronda has drawn a reaction from wrestlers and fans alike for how she's transitioned from MMA to WWE. Though many praised Ronda during her first run, she's drawn more criticism in her second run, which began when she returned from a two-year hiatus at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.
WWE Files To Trademark 'The Bloodline'

New Bloodline trademark filed. On November 21, WWE filed to trademark "The Bloodline" for merchandise purposes. The Bloodline is a WWE stable consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman as the Wiseman and Sami Zayn as an Honorary Uce. Full description:. Mark For:...
