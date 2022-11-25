ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

AncestryDNA®’s holiday sale is here – shop now and secure the perfect family gift

For many, uncovering their ancestry is a profound experience. The timeless questions of who we are and where we come from are deeply written into our genes. But it has historically been a lot of work to delve meaningfully into the past, especially when digging up info from more than a couple generations back. DNA analysis has been a game changer in that journey, and with great new deals, Ancestry® is making it easier than ever for everyone to delve into the story told by their genes.
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy