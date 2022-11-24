Read full article on original website
Related
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Boxing’ Skills in Nike Dunk Ambush Sneakers & Leggings With Malika Haqq
Khloe Kardashian showcased her sleek style in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the reality superstar and entrepreneur uploaded a video of herself playing a fun game with her best friend Malika Haqq. The game, titled ‘Box Bollen,’ challenges individuals of all ages to start punching a ball while avoiding getting hit. Kardashian made sure to dress the part to complete the challenge. The Good American co-founder wore all-black attire that consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings. She covered her hair with a thick black headband and pulled it back into a ponytail. View this post on...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski fuel romance rumors by attending game together
Actor Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski have been photographed together multiple times this month, stoking speculation that they are dating.
msn.com
Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Red Dress She Revealed On Instagram
Porsha Williams called her new husband her ‘love now and forever’ as she shared epic wedding photos from the Nov. 25 celebration. Porsha Williams is married! The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Simon Guobadia, 57, in a gorgeous red dress she previously accidentally revealed on Instagram. The beauty shared a few new photos from the epic wedding on Nov. 25, and added an enthusiastic and loving caption to them.
Comments / 0