ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
People

Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World

Just this summer, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard took their daughters on trips to Italy, Idaho and Mount Rushmore Kristen Bell is all about keeping her girls well-rounded. The actress caught up with PEOPLE at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about taking trips with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters and the importance of showing them the world. Bell and Shepard, who share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, often share glimpses of their travels with their...
The Independent

Kristen Bell reveals why telling her children she did mushrooms ‘backfired’

Kristen Bell has revealed how her attempt to speak to her and husband Dax Shepard’s two children about a time that she tried mushrooms “backfired”.The 42-year-old actor discussed how honest she and Shepard are with their daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Speaking to the TV host, Bell recalled a time when her honesty “backfired,” while her mother was having a conversation with her granddaughters.“My mom came to town, who is more conservative than I am, and we have been really, really honest with our kids,” she said.The Good Place...
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Prevention

Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Madelyn Cline On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Actress Madelyn Cline stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the other night. She talked about her lack of culinary skills, reacts to her acting in a commercial from childhood and discusses joining the star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. I can not wait to see this film that streams on Netflix next month! She also talked about trying to bake a cake that blew up in the kitchen, poor baby lol!
E! News

David Burtka Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage With Neil Patrick Harris

Watch: Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo. David Burtka's relationship advice is like icing on the cake—sweet and satisfactory. While the Broadway star has been married to Neil Patrick Harris for eight years, they've actually been together for two decades. So it's safe to say that David knows a thing or two about how to have a successful romance. But the Celebrity Dish host kept it real, exclusively telling E! News that "every marriage hits rough spots and that's just the way it is."
Upworthy

Selma Blair opens up about how she and Christina Applegate are supporting each other through MS

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have been supporting one another since when Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and Applegate in 2021. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blair, 50, recalls telling Applegate that she is available, “‘If you need help with canes and that stuff,’ because I’m really into all of that, all the things that help me get around. She’s getting it locked down,” Blair said, describing the new way Applegate is learning to walk. “She has a lot on her plate. It’s a lot, but she’s as brilliant and beautiful as ever.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy