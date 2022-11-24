Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
realitytitbit.com
Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North West says R-rated horror 'The Conjuring 3' is her favorite movie in deleted TikTok
Kim Kardashian's daughter said in a now-deleted TikTok "The Conjuring 3" is her "favorite movie." North West, 9, said on Sunday that she watches the R-rated film as part of her morning routine. The video has been taken off the platform after reportedly receiving over 900,000 views. Kim Kardashian's daughter...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo
Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.
North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits
The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
North West Is The Queen Of Impersonating Kim Kardashian And Her Latest TikTok Is The Ultimate Proof
It’s a good thing Kim has North to keep her humble, right?
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post
Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
ETOnline.com
Rob Kardashian Is All Smiles in Rare Appearance at Mom Kris Jenner's Birthday Party
Kris Jenner was surrounded by all of her loved ones for her birthday, including her son, Rob Kardashian! The 35-year-old single father made a rare appearance over the weekend on his sister, Kim Kardashian's, Instagram account. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Hold Back After Winning Blac Chyna Lawsuit on ‘The Kardashians’: “Let’s Sue Her For Our Attorney’s Fees Now”
They’ve been dropping hints about it all season, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, we finally got some insight into how the family really feels about that infamous Blac Chyna lawsuit. While she and her family carefully chose their words in explaining the situation in the previous eight episodes, Kim Kardashian did not hold back once she found out they had won their case.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Went Out in a Micro Romper and Black Coat in New York City
Kylie Jenner wore one of the shortest rompers of fall today in New York City, pairing a tan sweater romper with a leather coat and black heels by Raf Simons. She accessorized with black round sunglasses and wore her dark hair in a side part. Jenner was in town for...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
