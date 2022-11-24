ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slays In Super Sexy Copper Cutout Dress At CFDA Awards: Photo

Khloe Kardashian came to slay at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The stunning mother of two, 38, arrived at the 60th annual awards in a skin-tight metallic brown dress that left very little to the imagination. The LaQuan Smith gown featured a high neckline that wrapped the side of Khloe’s right shoulder and gave way to a deep slit that went across her underboob and torso. The left sleeve was a full sleeve. Khloe’s dress also had a beautiful train that looked as if it was melting away into a dazzling puddle of copper.
Page Six

North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits

The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Decider.com

Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Hold Back After Winning Blac Chyna Lawsuit on ‘The Kardashians’: “Let’s Sue Her For Our Attorney’s Fees Now”

They’ve been dropping hints about it all season, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, we finally got some insight into how the family really feels about that infamous Blac Chyna lawsuit. While she and her family carefully chose their words in explaining the situation in the previous eight episodes, Kim Kardashian did not hold back once she found out they had won their case.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...

