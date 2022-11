Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the attempt robbery of a person that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay in the 11100 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

WHEATON, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO