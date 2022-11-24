This stunning home in Agoura Hills, California, has 5,488 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Christine Costello. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The soaring ceilings in the front entrance of the main home lead way to 3 fireplaces, a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring Viking and sub zero appliances, a sunken living room flooded with natural light and a great room large enough to host your personal Oscar party. This 5-bedroom 7 bath architectural delight is a breath of fresh air. The lush lawn with mature trees in the front of the house features a sunken patio area with a fire pit for sipping wine and entertaining guests while enjoying a panoramic view. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. To the side of the pool house is where you will find the tennis court and sports area. The rear of the house is an entertainer's delight with a pool surrounded by a sprawling lounging area and separate elevated barbecuing and dining area for special occasions.

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO