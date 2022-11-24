Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mansionglobal.com
Agoura Hills, California, Home With 5,488 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $6.25 Million
This stunning home in Agoura Hills, California, has 5,488 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Christine Costello. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The soaring ceilings in the front entrance of the main home lead way to 3 fireplaces, a gourmet chef's kitchen featuring Viking and sub zero appliances, a sunken living room flooded with natural light and a great room large enough to host your personal Oscar party. This 5-bedroom 7 bath architectural delight is a breath of fresh air. The lush lawn with mature trees in the front of the house features a sunken patio area with a fire pit for sipping wine and entertaining guests while enjoying a panoramic view. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. To the side of the pool house is where you will find the tennis court and sports area. The rear of the house is an entertainer's delight with a pool surrounded by a sprawling lounging area and separate elevated barbecuing and dining area for special occasions.
mansionglobal.com
Greenlit By More Than 500,000 Voters, Measure ULA Is Unpopular With the City’s Real Estate Pros
Measure ULA, a so-called Mansion Tax in Los Angeles, has been green-lit by nearly 58% percent of the city’s voters in a referendum this month, despite being panned by many in the real estate industry. Critics in the industry have argued that Los Angeles residents are already over taxed,...
Comments / 0