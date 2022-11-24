Read full article on original website
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For Help
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox Fans
homenewshere.com
Paint job draws Planning Board ire
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
spectrumnews1.com
Residents of Worcester high rise still shut out as crews work to restore power
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 100 families living in a 16-story apartment building in Worcester are still unable to return to their homes as crews investigate an electrical fire that began early Thursday morning. What You Need To Know. An electrical fire forced more than 100 families out of a...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
homenewshere.com
Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades
TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
nerej.com
Saulnier of MANSARD completes $5.8 million sale of Parkhill Plaza
Fitchburg, MA Taylor Saulnier, CCIM of MANSARD facilitated the sale of Parkhill Plaza, a 55,000 s/f retail center in for $5.8 million. MANSARD represented the seller, Aubuchon Realty Company and the buyer, A1Q Park Hill Plaza via a private sale process. The three building sale features 20+ tenants and a...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
