Winthrop, MA

homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades

TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nerej.com

Saulnier of MANSARD completes $5.8 million sale of Parkhill Plaza

Fitchburg, MA Taylor Saulnier, CCIM of MANSARD facilitated the sale of Parkhill Plaza, a 55,000 s/f retail center in for $5.8 million. MANSARD represented the seller, Aubuchon Realty Company and the buyer, A1Q Park Hill Plaza via a private sale process. The three building sale features 20+ tenants and a...
FITCHBURG, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
WILMINGTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
PRINCETON, MA

