wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in a Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
wfft.com
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- People learned historic Christmas traditions at the Old Fort on Saturday. The Christmas at the Fort event took spectators through time to learn how celebrations have changed. From the 18th century to the Vietnam War, the staff showed the adaptation of the holiday. Cory Balkenbusch...
wfft.com
New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming
Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and are ringing in the Christmas season at the city’s fourth annual Holiday Homecoming event. New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming. Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and...
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Northrop wins 69-26, Columbia City trumps Luers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northrop Bruins remain undefeated after taking down the Dekalb Barons 69-26. The Bruins move to 4-0 on the season, and Dekalb falls to 4-3. The Columbia City Eagles move to 6-1 after taking down (3-3) Bishop Luers 78-45. Area Scoreboard:. Madison-Grant 24, Wabash 59.
wfft.com
Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
wfft.com
Mad Ants come short in battle with Wolves
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants move to 4-3 after falling 127-124 to the Iowa Wolves. Trevelin Queen and Gabe York led the team with 24 points. The Mad Ants head to Detroit on Sunday to take on the Motor City Cruise at 3 p.m.
wfft.com
Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
