Bluffton, IN

wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming

Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and are ringing in the Christmas season at the city’s fourth annual Holiday Homecoming event. New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming. Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mad Ants come short in battle with Wolves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants move to 4-3 after falling 127-124 to the Iowa Wolves. Trevelin Queen and Gabe York led the team with 24 points. The Mad Ants head to Detroit on Sunday to take on the Motor City Cruise at 3 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

